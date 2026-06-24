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        Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe (CESEE) Bank Lending Survey: First half of 2026

        This report presents the results of the EIB CESEE Bank Lending survey at the regional and single country levels.

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        24 Jun 2026

        26 Pages (PDF/EN)

        ISBN: 978-92-861-6215-2 (PDF/EN)

        DOI: 10.2867/5540401

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        Cite this content as:

        European Investment Bank (EIB) (24 Jun 2026). Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe (CESEE) Bank Lending Survey: First half of 2026 https://doi.org/10.2867/5540401

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        The CESEE Bank Lending Survey is a unique instrument developed in the context of the Vienna Initiative to monitor cross-border banking activities and deleveraging in Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe. It serves to better understand the determinants/constraints influencing credit growth in the region and to gain forward-looking insights into the strategies of cross-border banks and market expectations regarding local financial conditions.

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