Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe (CESEE) Bank Lending Survey: First half of 2026

The CESEE Bank Lending Survey is a unique instrument developed in the context of the Vienna Initiative to monitor cross-border banking activities and deleveraging in Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe. It serves to better understand the determinants/constraints influencing credit growth in the region and to gain forward-looking insights into the strategies of cross-border banks and market expectations regarding local financial conditions.
All Editions
Access earlier editions of similar reports here.
- Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe (CESEE) Bank Lending Survey: Second half of 2025
- Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe (CESEE) Bank Lending Survey: First half of 2025
- Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe (CESEE) Bank Lending Survey: Second half of 2024
- Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe (CESEE) Bank Lending Survey: First half of 2024
- Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe (CESEE) Bank Lending Survey: Second half of 2023
- CESEE Bank Lending Survey – Spring 2023
- CESEE Bank Lending Survey – Autumn 2022
- CESEE Bank Lending Survey – Spring 2022
- CESEE Bank Lending Survey - Autumn 2021
- CESEE Bank Lending Survey - Spring 2021
- CESEE Bank Lending Survey - Autumn 2020
- CESEE Bank Lending Survey - Spring 2020
- CESEE Bank Lending Survey H2-2019 - Autumn Edition
- CESEE Bank Lending Survey H1-2019
- Überblick über die Kreditvergabe von Banken in den mittel-, ost- und südosteuropäischen Ländern H2-2018
- Überblick über die Kreditvergabe von Banken in den mittel-, ost- und südosteuropäischen Ländern H1-2018
- Überblick über die Kreditvergabe von Banken in den mittel-, ost- und südosteuropäischen Ländern H2-2017
- Überblick über die Kreditvergabe von Banken in den mittel-, ost- und südosteuropäischen Ländern H1-2017
- Überblick über die Kreditvergabe von Banken in den mittel-, ost- und südosteuropäischen Ländern H2-2016
- Überblick über die Kreditvergabe von Banken in den mittel-, ost- und südosteuropäischen Ländern H1-2016
- Überblick über die Kreditvergabe von Banken in den mittel-, ost- und südosteuropäischen Ländern H2-2015
- Überblick über die Kreditvergabe von Banken in den mittel-, ost- und südosteuropäischen Ländern H1-2015
- Überblick über die Kreditvergabe von Banken in den mittel-, ost- und südosteuropäischen Ländern H2-2014
- Überblick über die Kreditvergabe von Banken in den mittel-, ost- und südosteuropäischen Ländern – H1-2014
- Überblick über die Kreditvergabe von Banken in den mittel-, ost- und südosteuropäischen Ländern zweites Halbjahr 2013
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