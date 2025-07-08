  • Publication information

    8 Jul 2025

    120 Pages (PDF/EN)

    ISBN: 978-92-861-5932-9 (PDF/EN)

    DOI: 10.2867/0291485

    • CESEE
    • CESEE BLS
    • Economics
Description

The CESEE Bank Lending Survey is a unique instrument developed in the context of the Vienna Initiative to monitor cross-border banking activities and deleveraging in Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe. It serves to better understand the determinants/constraints influencing credit growth in the region and to gain forward-looking insights into the strategies of cross-border banks and market expectations regarding local financial conditions.

This report presents the results of the EIB CESEE Bank Lending survey at the regional and single country levels.