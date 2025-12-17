Description
The CESEE Bank Lending Survey is a unique instrument developed in the context of the Vienna Initiative to monitor cross-border banking activities and deleveraging in Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe. It serves to better understand the determinants/constraints influencing credit growth in the region and to gain forward-looking insights into the strategies of cross-border banks and market expectations regarding local financial conditions.
This report presents the results of the EIB CESEE Bank Lending survey at the regional and single country levels.
Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe (CESEE) Bank Lending Survey: First half of 2025
All editions of this publication
- Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe (CESEE) Bank Lending Survey: First half of 2025
- Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe (CESEE) Bank Lending Survey: Second half of 2024
- Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe (CESEE) Bank Lending Survey: First half of 2024
- Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe (CESEE) Bank Lending Survey: Second half of 2023
- CESEE Bank Lending Survey – Spring 2023
- CESEE Bank Lending Survey – Autumn 2022
- CESEE Bank Lending Survey – Spring 2022
- CESEE Bank Lending Survey - Autumn 2021
- CESEE Bank Lending Survey - Spring 2021
- CESEE Bank Lending Survey - Autumn 2020
- CESEE Bank Lending Survey - Spring 2020
- CESEE Bank Lending Survey H2-2019 - Autumn Edition
- CESEE Bank Lending Survey H1-2019
- Überblick über die Kreditvergabe von Banken in den mittel-, ost- und südosteuropäischen Ländern H2-2018
- Überblick über die Kreditvergabe von Banken in den mittel-, ost- und südosteuropäischen Ländern H1-2018
- Überblick über die Kreditvergabe von Banken in den mittel-, ost- und südosteuropäischen Ländern H2-2017
- Überblick über die Kreditvergabe von Banken in den mittel-, ost- und südosteuropäischen Ländern H1-2017
- Überblick über die Kreditvergabe von Banken in den mittel-, ost- und südosteuropäischen Ländern H2-2016
- Überblick über die Kreditvergabe von Banken in den mittel-, ost- und südosteuropäischen Ländern H1-2016
- Überblick über die Kreditvergabe von Banken in den mittel-, ost- und südosteuropäischen Ländern H2-2015
- Überblick über die Kreditvergabe von Banken in den mittel-, ost- und südosteuropäischen Ländern H1-2015
- Überblick über die Kreditvergabe von Banken in den mittel-, ost- und südosteuropäischen Ländern H2-2014
- Überblick über die Kreditvergabe von Banken in den mittel-, ost- und südosteuropäischen Ländern – H1-2014
- Überblick über die Kreditvergabe von Banken in den mittel-, ost- und südosteuropäischen Ländern zweites Halbjahr 2013