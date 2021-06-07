Description

The CESEE Bank Lending Survey is a unique instrument developed in the context of the Vienna Initiative to monitor cross-border banking activities and deleveraging in CESEE, to better understand the determinants / constraints influencing credit growth in CESEE and to gain some forward-looking insights into cross-border banks’ strategies and market expectations regarding local financial conditions.

This report presents the results of the EIB CESEE Bank Lending survey at the regional and at the single country level.