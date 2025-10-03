Die EIB richtet sich mit einem breiten Spektrum von Berichten, Studien und Broschüren an Fachleute und an die allgemeine Öffentlichkeit. Die Publikationen sind kostenlos und in den folgenden Digitalformaten verfügbar: PDF, E-Book oder online. Gedruckte Fassungen können in begrenzter Zahl kostenlos beim Amt für Publikationen der Europäischen Union bestellt werden.
Highlights
Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2
Phase 2 of the Climate Bank Roadmap ensures that the EIB Group will stay on course with its climate objectives through 2030, supporting EU priorities and simplifying processes.
Prioritäten für mehr Wohlstand: Aktivitätsbericht 2024 der EIB-Gruppe
Unsere Prioritäten stehen für Wachstum, Wohlstand, technologischen und sozialen Fortschritt – in den Mitgliedstaaten, in der EU und weltweit. Wie wir das im Einzelnen tun, das erfahren Sie in diesem Bericht.
Financial Report 2024
In 2024, the Bank’s lending signatures amounted to €76.6 billion. This report includes the 2024 financial statements and audit reports for the EIB and the EIB Group.
Neueste Publikationen
