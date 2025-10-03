Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Publikationen

Die EIB richtet sich mit einem breiten Spektrum von Berichten, Studien und Broschüren an Fachleute und an die allgemeine Öffentlichkeit. Die Publikationen sind kostenlos und in den folgenden Digitalformaten verfügbar: PDF, E-Book oder online. Gedruckte Fassungen können in begrenzter Zahl kostenlos beim Amt für Publikationen der Europäischen Union bestellt werden.

EIB Investment Survey 2025 - European Union overview

The EIB Investment Survey is conducted annually and includes data from approximately 13 000 firms in all EU Member States plus a sample from the United States. The survey provides information on firm characteristics and performance, past investment activities and future plans, sources of finance and the financing issues businesses face.

3 Oktober 2025

Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2

Phase 2 of the Climate Bank Roadmap ensures that the EIB Group will stay on course with its climate objectives through 2030, supporting EU priorities and simplifying processes.

Climate and environment
30 Januar 2025

Prioritäten für mehr Wohlstand: Aktivitätsbericht 2024 der EIB-Gruppe

Unsere Prioritäten stehen für Wachstum, Wohlstand, technologischen und sozialen Fortschritt – in den Mitgliedstaaten, in der EU und weltweit. Wie wir das im Einzelnen tun, das erfahren Sie in diesem Bericht.

Cyber-Sicherheit Forstwirtschaft Bioökonomie Umwelt Klima Digitales und Telekommunikation Technologie Klimaschutz Investitionen Europäische Union Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Landwirtschaft und Bioökonomie Entwicklung weltweit Kapitalmarktunion Sicherheit und Verteidigung Klima und Umwelt Energie
7 Mai 2025

Financial Report 2024

In 2024, the Bank’s lending signatures amounted to €76.6 billion. This report includes the 2024 financial statements and audit reports for the EIB and the EIB Group.

