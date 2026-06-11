  • Publication information

    11 Jun 2026

    38 Pages (PDF/EN)

    ISBN: 978-92-861-6211-4 (PDF/EN)

    DOI: 10.2867/5516584

PDF (EN)

Description

The EIB Group Compliance Activity Report for 2025 describes the EIB Group Compliance Functions’ organisational set-up, activities, ongoing work to further strengthen the policy framework and the management of the risks under their remit, and includes the foreseen priorities for 2026.