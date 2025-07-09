Description
The EIB Group Compliance Activity Report for 2024 describes the EIB Group Compliance Functions’ organisational set-up, activities, ongoing work to further strengthen the policy framework and the management of the risks under their remit, and includes the foreseen priorities for 2025.
All editions of this publication
- Tätigkeitsbericht Compliance 2022 der EIB-Gruppe
- Tätigkeitsbericht Compliance 2021 der Europäischen Investitionsbank
- Tätigkeitsbericht 2020 der Direktion Compliance der Europäischen Investitionsbank
- Tätigkeitsbericht 2017 der Direktion Compliance
- Tätigkeitsbericht 2016 der Direktion Compliance
- Tätigkeitsbericht 2015 der Direktion Compliance
- Tätigkeitsbericht 2014 der Direktion Compliance der EIB