Description

Over the past two years, the European Investment Bank Group has strengthened its role as the European Union’s financing arm.

This mid-term report on the Group’s Strategic Roadmap 2024/2027 reviews how the Group has sharpened its strategic focus to make a greater impact, aligning closely with EU priorities while increasing agility, innovation and risk-taking. Implementation of the roadmap’s eight priorities is well advanced, with strong progress across climate action, digitalisation, security and defence and social and territorial cohesion. The mid-term report includes an annex highlighting the Group’s flagship projects from 2024 to May 2026.

Key developments since the introduction of the Strategic Roadmap include:

record activity, with €100 billion in new financing signed in 2025 and major investments across energy, transport, water, housing and support for Ukraine;

a significant increase in support for security and defence, including expanded eligibility and a growing pipeline of flagship projects;

accelerated backing for innovation and technological leadership, notably through the launch of the TechEU programme;

continued leadership as the EU climate bank, alongside reinforced investment in cohesion, agriculture, the bioeconomy and social infrastructure.

Looking ahead, the mid-term report highlights the Group’s evolving strategic role and the priorities shaping the next phase of implementation: