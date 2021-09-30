Description

At the crossroad of Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Atlantic and the Mediterranean, Morocco is a key partner of our institutions. Morocco is rich in history and tradition, economic and human resources. The emergence of a dynamic and broad-based private sector can become a powerful driver of job creation, social inclusion and economic resilience. This is all the more important in the wake of an unprecedented crisis that has hit the world economy with no exceptions.

In 2020, the AfDB, EBRD and EIB together provided more than MAD 18.6 billion (of which more than MAD 4 billion for the AfDB, MAD 7.9 billion for the EBRD, and MAD 6.7 billion for the EIB) in financing for development in Morocco.

This report has been jointly prepared by the African Development Bank (AfDB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Investment Bank (EIB).