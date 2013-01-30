Part of the series :
Description
This publication discusses the challenges and opportunities for the banking sectors in CEE countries and Turkey that arose after the financial crisis in 2007 and the on-going tensions on European sovereign debt markets. Its aim is to take stock of the views of commercial banks, the regulators and IFIs. It is also a useful reference text on banking in the region.
All publications in this series
