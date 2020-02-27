Description
In its fifth edition, this report focuses on recent developments in Africa’s banking sectors and the policy options for all stakeholders.
The study of banking sectors across all African sub-regions includes the results of the EIB survey of banking groups operating in Africa.
Three thematic chapters address challenges and opportunities for financing investment in Africa:
- Investing sustainably in Africa’s cities;
- Mobilising agricultural value chain financing in Africa: why and how;
- Remittances and financial sector development in Africa.
All editions of this publication
- Finance in Africa: Uncertain times, resilient banks - African finance at a crossroads
- Finance in Africa: Navigating the financial landscape in turbulent times
- Finance in Africa: for green, smart and inclusive private sector development
- Banking in Africa: Delivering on Financial Inclusion, Supporting Financial Stability
- Der Bankensektor in Subsahara-Afrika – jüngste Trends und digitale finanzielle Inklusion
- Jüngste Trends im Bankensektor in Subsahara-Afrika – von der Finanzierung bis zur Investition
- Bankdienstleistungen in afrikanischen Ländern südlich der Sahara - Herausforderungen und Chancen
All publications in this series
- Is crowding out of private sector credit inhibiting Africa’s growth?
- Banking in Jordan: Financing corporates and SMEs in the era of COVID-19
- Finance in Africa: for green, smart and inclusive private sector development
- Georgia Country Diagnostic
- Private sector development in Morocco
- Financing in Georgia: Small and medium enterprises and the private sector
- Corporate innovation in Austria: Findings from the EIB Investment Survey
- Innovation investment in Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe: Building future prosperity and setting the ground for sustainable upward convergence
- Banking in Africa: Delivering on Financial Inclusion, Supporting Financial Stability
- Infrastructure Investment in the Western Balkans: A First Analysis
- Republic of Belarus: Financial Sector Review and Private Sector Financing
- Banking in sub-Saharan Africa - Interim Report on Digital Financial Inclusion
- Wind of change: Investment in Central, Eastern and South Eastern Europe
- Banking in sub-Saharan Africa - Recent Trends and Digital Financial Inclusion
- Armenia: Neighbourhood SME financing
- Albania: Assessment of financing needs of SMEs in the Western Balkans countries
- Bosnia and Herzegovina: Assessment of financing needs of SMEs in the Western Balkans countries
- FYROM: Assessment of financing needs of SMEs in the Western Balkans countries
- Kosovo: Assessment of financing needs of SMEs in the Western Balkans countries
- Montenegro: Assessment of financing needs of SMEs in the Western Balkans countries
- Serbia: Assessment of financing needs of SMEs in the Western Balkans countries
- Assessment of financing needs of SMEs in the Western Balkans countries - Synthesis Report
- Georgia: Neighbourhood SME financing
- Jordan: Neighbourhood SME financing
- Tunisia: Neighbourhood SME financing
- Ukraine: Neighbourhood SME financing
- Neighbourhood SME financing – Synthesis Report
- Recent Trends in Banking in sub-Saharan Africa - From Financing to Investment
- Armenia: Private Sector Financing and the role of Risk-bearing Instruments
- Azerbaijan: Private Sector Financing and the role of Risk-bearing Instruments
- Georgia: Private Sector Financing and the role of Risk-bearing Instruments
- Moldova: Private Sector Financing and the role of Risk-bearing Instruments
- Ukraine: Private Sector Financing and the role of Risk-bearing Instruments
- Private Sector Financing and the role of Risk-bearing Instruments - Synthesis Report
- Small and Medium Entrepreneurship in Russia
- Banking in the Mediterranean - Financing Needs and Opportunities in Turbulent Times
- Banking in Central and Eastern Europe and Turkey - Challenges and Opportunities
- Banking in sub-Saharan Africa - Challenges and Opportunities
- Banking in the Eastern Neighbours and Central Asia – Challenges and Opportunities
- Banking in the Mediterranean - Challenges and Opportunities
- Financial Mechanism for the Development of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energies in the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean Countries