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REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR

Signature(s)

Montant
575 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 575 000 000 €
Énergie : 575 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
6/02/2024 : 175 000 000 €
25/07/2023 : 400 000 000 €
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Communiqués associés
Espagne : la BEI approuve un prêt de 575 millions d’EUR à l’appui de projets d’énergie renouvelable de Repsol

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
27 juillet 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 25/07/2023
20220947
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
REPSOL SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 575 million
EUR 1159 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The investment programme covers the implementation and operation of a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) plants and wind farms, with an aggregate capacity of 1.09GW, to be located in various regions across Spain.

The aim is to support National and EU decarbonisation targets and contribute to climate change mitigation.

Additionnalité et impact

The investment programme increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this programme also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy), on climate action and on economic and social cohesion. The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV and onshore wind), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation). As the schemes are expected to rely on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and/or unsubsidized commercial Power Purchase Agreements), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity and locational pricing), the programme improves market efficiency and competition. Approximately one-third of the pipeline is located in Transition and Less Developed regions.

The operation is expected to yield very good quality and results, mainly attributed to the excellent social benefits, avoided GHG emissions, fair employment creation, as well as the promoter's adequate capacity to implement and operate the projects over the term of the loan.

The EIB financial contribution is considered good and valuable to the client, as it offers more flexible conditions compared to market alternatives, in particular in terms of long availability period and flexible disbursements. The EIB loan will diversify the borrower's lender base and increase the share of loans in its total financing.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Solar PV plants and on-shore wind farms fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. Overhead transmission lines for the interconnection of the schemes to the grid falling under Annex I- due to their technical characteristics-, will be subject to an EIA process. The Bank will assess compliance with applicable EU Directives during appraisal, in particular concerning cumulative impacts and potential impacts on nature conservation sites.

The promoter is a private company and the schemes envisaged for this operation are market-based renewable energy projects, which do not enjoy any special or exclusive rights. Therefore, private sector procurement procedures should apply. This will be further reviewed during appraisal.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
12 juillet 2023
25 juillet 2023
Documents liés
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS DEL PARQUE EÓLICO - Canteras II
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - PROYECTO DE RESTAURACIÓN AMBIENTAL - Canteras II
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ODÓN DE BUEN II
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y ANÁLISIS DE SINERGIAS - SANTA CRUZ
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SANTA CRUZ
10/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 4
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10/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROSPECCIÓN BOTÁNICA - Santa Cruz III
12/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO DE FAUNA - San Roque
11/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Santa Cruz III
11/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INVENTARIO DE FAUNA - Segura II
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO DE FAUNA - La Paul
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRAMITACIÓN PATRIMONIO - La Paul
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXOS I (COMUNICACIONES CON ORGANISMOS OFICIALES) - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO IX (PATRIMONIO CULTURAL) - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ODÓN DE BUEN III
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Canteras II
11/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Fotografía - Segura I
10/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - VILLENA
10/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PÁRAMO DE SARDÓN
11/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
11/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Santa Cruz IV
11/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Isidro
11/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL -ESTUDIO DE FAUNA DE CICLO ANUAL - Segura I
11/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
12/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO REDUCIDO - San Roque
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLAN DE RESTAURACION VEGETAL - La Paul
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE CICLO ANUAL DE FAUNA - Canteras II
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN III
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXOS - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
11/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Cartografía - Segura I
11/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL -ESTUDIO DE FAUNA DE CICLO ANUAL - Segura II
10/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - VALDEMORÉ II
10/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PÁRAMO DE BARRIL
11/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 3
11/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 2
10/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO - San Roque
10/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz I
11/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROSPECCIÓN BOTÁNICA - San Isidro
11/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - San Isidro
12/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ADENDA AL ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Isidro
12/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO PREVIO DE AVIFAUNA - San Roque
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO FOTOGRAFICO - La Paul
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO V (ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIRÓPTEROS) - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VIII (ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y SINÉRGICOS) - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA DE CUMPLIMIENTO - ODÓN DE BUEN III
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLANOS - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
10/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SAN ISIDRO
11/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 1
10/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Segura I
10/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz III
10/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ROCHA I
11/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS - Segura I
11/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Fotografía - Segura II
12/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Roque
12/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Stev
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO PREVIO DE AVIFAUNA - La Paul
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO III (REPORTUAJE FOTOGRÁFICO Y SIMULACIÓN FOTOGRÁFICA) - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO IV (CATALOGO DE FAUNA) - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VII (ESTUDIO DE RIESGOS) - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROFAUNA - SANTA CRUZ
11/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Santa Cruz III
12/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO FOTOGRAFICO - San Roque
11/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
28/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PARQUE EÓLICO CANTERAS I
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA - ODÓN DE BUEN II
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN III
11/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Segura I
11/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - San Isidro II
10/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ROCHA II
11/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - San Isidro
11/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz IV
11/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz III
05/09/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO II (PLANOS) - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VI (ESTUDIO DE RUIDO) - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACULUMATIOS Y SINERGICOS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA - ODÓN DE BUEN III
12/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLAN DE RESTAURACION VEGETAL - San Roque
11/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Santa Cruz IV
11/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INVENTARIO DE FAUNA - Segura I
12/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Stev
11/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Cartografía - Segura II
12/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Stev
12/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLANOS - Stev
12/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRAMITACIÓN PATRIMONIO - San Roque
08/09/2023 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO - La Paul
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Espagne : la BEI approuve un prêt de 575 millions d’EUR à l’appui de projets d’énergie renouvelable de Repsol

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS DEL PARQUE EÓLICO - Canteras II
Date de publication
8 Sep 2023
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
177538245
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220947
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - PROYECTO DE RESTAURACIÓN AMBIENTAL - Canteras II
Date de publication
8 Sep 2023
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
177529857
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220947
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Las Majas
Date de publication
8 Sep 2023
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
177530666
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220947
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Date de publication
8 Sep 2023
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
177554070
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220947
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
Date de publication
8 Sep 2023
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
177566418
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220947
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y ANÁLISIS DE SINERGIAS - SANTA CRUZ
Date de publication
8 Sep 2023
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
177560965
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220947
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SANTA CRUZ
Date de publication
8 Sep 2023
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
177568081
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220947
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 4
Date de publication
10 Sep 2023
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168689574
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220947
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz IV
Date de publication
10 Sep 2023
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
177574702
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220947
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS - Segura II
Date de publication
11 Sep 2023
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
177580554
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220947
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Date de publication
8 Sep 2023
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
177552861
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220947
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROSPECCIÓN BOTÁNICA - Santa Cruz III
Date de publication
10 Sep 2023
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
177561367
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220947
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO DE FAUNA - San Roque
Date de publication
12 Sep 2023
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
177568395
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220947
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Santa Cruz III
Date de publication
11 Sep 2023
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
177569479
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20220947
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
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Date de publication
11 Sep 2023
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177574318
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO DE FAUNA - La Paul
Date de publication
8 Sep 2023
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177540575
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRAMITACIÓN PATRIMONIO - La Paul
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8 Sep 2023
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177554592
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXOS I (COMUNICACIONES CON ORGANISMOS OFICIALES) - Las Majas
Date de publication
8 Sep 2023
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177547013
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8 Sep 2023
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177534036
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Date de publication
8 Sep 2023
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Prêts
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177546237
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Canteras II
Date de publication
8 Sep 2023
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Prêts
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177534086
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Fotografía - Segura I
Date de publication
11 Sep 2023
Langue
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Prêts
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177586327
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - VILLENA
Date de publication
10 Sep 2023
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168685443
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PÁRAMO DE SARDÓN
Date de publication
10 Sep 2023
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168692912
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
Date de publication
11 Sep 2023
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espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
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177570580
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Santa Cruz IV
Date de publication
11 Sep 2023
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177565991
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Isidro
Date de publication
11 Sep 2023
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177585504
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL -ESTUDIO DE FAUNA DE CICLO ANUAL - Segura I
Date de publication
11 Sep 2023
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Prêts
Numéro du document
177591055
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
Date de publication
11 Sep 2023
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espagnol
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Prêts
Numéro du document
177561423
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO REDUCIDO - San Roque
Date de publication
12 Sep 2023
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177564671
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLAN DE RESTAURACION VEGETAL - La Paul
Date de publication
8 Sep 2023
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177545318
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE CICLO ANUAL DE FAUNA - Canteras II
Date de publication
8 Sep 2023
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Prêts
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177536031
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Date de publication
8 Sep 2023
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espagnol
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Prêts
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177550883
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXOS - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
Date de publication
8 Sep 2023
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177540826
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Cartografía - Segura I
Date de publication
11 Sep 2023
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espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
177562237
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL -ESTUDIO DE FAUNA DE CICLO ANUAL - Segura II
Date de publication
11 Sep 2023
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espagnol
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Numéro du document
177579800
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Information Environnementale
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - VALDEMORÉ II
Date de publication
10 Sep 2023
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espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
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168694512
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PÁRAMO DE BARRIL
Date de publication
10 Sep 2023
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espagnol
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Numéro du document
168682197
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 3
Date de publication
11 Sep 2023
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espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168692033
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Information Environnementale
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 2
Date de publication
11 Sep 2023
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espagnol
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Prêts
Numéro du document
168691541
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO - San Roque
Date de publication
10 Sep 2023
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espagnol
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Prêts
Numéro du document
177572861
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz I
Date de publication
10 Sep 2023
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espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168687199
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROSPECCIÓN BOTÁNICA - San Isidro
Date de publication
11 Sep 2023
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Numéro du document
177585106
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - San Isidro
Date de publication
11 Sep 2023
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espagnol
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Numéro du document
177591063
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ADENDA AL ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Isidro
Date de publication
12 Sep 2023
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espagnol
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Numéro du document
177565058
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO PREVIO DE AVIFAUNA - San Roque
Date de publication
12 Sep 2023
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espagnol
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177571337
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO FOTOGRAFICO - La Paul
Date de publication
8 Sep 2023
Langue
espagnol
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Prêts
Numéro du document
177540486
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO V (ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIRÓPTEROS) - Las Majas
Date de publication
8 Sep 2023
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Prêts
Numéro du document
177538935
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VIII (ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y SINÉRGICOS) - Las Majas
Date de publication
8 Sep 2023
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Numéro du document
177536664
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Date de publication
8 Sep 2023
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espagnol
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Numéro du document
177549354
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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Date de publication
8 Sep 2023
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177570407
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Date de publication
10 Sep 2023
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Prêts
Numéro du document
168695914
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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Date de publication
11 Sep 2023
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espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
168694186
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Information Environnementale
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Segura I
Date de publication
10 Sep 2023
Langue
espagnol
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
177591057
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Information Environnementale
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
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20220947
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168687415
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Date de publication
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177574704
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Date de publication
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Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROFAUNA - SANTA CRUZ
Date de publication
8 Sep 2023
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Date de publication
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12 Sep 2023
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Date de publication
11 Sep 2023
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28 Sep 2023
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8 Sep 2023
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8 Sep 2023
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11 Sep 2023
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177564164
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Date de publication
11 Sep 2023
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10 Sep 2023
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168693343
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11 Sep 2023
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11 Sep 2023
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11 Sep 2023
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Date de publication
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Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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