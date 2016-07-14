Description

Sustainability lies at the heart of everything the EIB Group does and shapes its activities and investment decisions. This report is a testament to the achievements of the best corporate responsibility standards followed by the EIB Group.

The content of the EIB Group 2015 Sustainability Report is based on the results of a full materiality analysis that was conducted in 2014, reviewed and confirmed in 2015 in line with the GRI G4 guidelines. The report should be read in conjunction with the 2015 GRI G4 Content Index.