Sustainability lies at the heart of everything the EIB Group does and shapes its activities and investment decisions. This report is a testament to the achievements of the best corporate responsibility standards followed by the EIB Group.
The content of the EIB Group 2015 Sustainability Report is based on the results of a full materiality analysis that was conducted in 2014, reviewed and confirmed in 2015 in line with the GRI G4 guidelines. The report should be read in conjunction with the 2015 GRI G4 Content Index.
All editions of this publication
- EIB Group Sustainability report 2022
- EIB Group Sustainability Report 2021
- EIB Group Sustainability Report 2020
- EIB Group Sustainability Report 2019
- EIB Group 2018 Sustainability Report
- EIB Group 2017 Sustainability Report
- EIB Group 2016 Sustainability Report
- 2014 Sustainability Report
- Sustainability Report 2013
- EIB Group Sustainability Overview 2013