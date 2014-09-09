Description
The promotion of sustainable development underpins the EIB’s lending strategy and objectives, covering growth for jobs, finance for climate action and sustainable innovation. The overview summarizes the Sustainability Report 2013, which is part of the EIB Group’s Annual Report.
