Description

Sustainability lies at the heart of everything the EIB Group does and shapes its activities and investment decisions. This report is a testament to the achievements of the best corporate responsibility standards followed by the EIB Group.

The content of the EIB Group 2017 Sustainability Report is based on the results of a full materiality analysis that was conducted in 2014. The EIB Group continues to lead the way in sustainability reporting.

The EIB Group 2017 Sustainability report is prepared in accordance with GRI Standards comprehensive option and should be read in conjunction with the EIB Group 2017 Sustainability Reporting Disclosures.