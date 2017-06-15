Description
Sustainability lies at the heart of everything the EIB Group does and shapes its activities and investment decisions. This report is a testament to the achievements of the best corporate responsibility standards followed by the EIB Group.
The content of the EIB Group 2016 Sustainability Report is based on the results of a full materiality analysis that was conducted in 2014, reviewed and confirmed in 2015 in line with the GRI G4 guidelines. The EIB Group continues to lead the way in sustainability reporting by joining the GRI Standards Pioneers Program and applying the recently launched (November 2016) GRI Standards.
The EIB Group 2016 Sustainability report is prepared in accordance with GRI Standards comprehensive option and should be read in conjunction with the EIB Group 2016 Sustainability Reporting Disclosures.
