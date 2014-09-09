Description
The promotion of sustainable development underpins the EIB’s lending strategy and objectives. EIB activities and decisions are governed by the need to improve environmental and social impacts.
The Sustainability Report 2013 is part of the EIB Group’s Annual Report and is disclosed at the Global Reporting Initiative's (GRI) A+ application level.
All editions of this publication
- EIB Group Sustainability report 2022
- EIB Group Sustainability Report 2021
- EIB Group Sustainability Report 2020
- EIB Group Sustainability Report 2019
- EIB Group 2018 Sustainability Report
- EIB Group 2017 Sustainability Report
- EIB Group 2016 Sustainability Report
- 2015 Sustainability Report
- 2014 Sustainability Report
- EIB Group Sustainability Overview 2013