Sustainability lies at the heart of everything the EIB Group does and shapes its activities and investment decisions. This report is a testament to the achievements of the best corporate responsibility standards followed by the EIB Group.
As the EU Bank and GRI organizational stakeholder, the EIB Group follows the GRI G4 reporting guidelines. This report is prepared according to the GRI G4 guidelines at the comprehensive option.
- GRI G4 Content Index
- 2014 GRI Indicators on Labour Rights (RH) – published on 30/10/2015
All editions of this publication
- EIB Group Sustainability report 2022
- EIB Group Sustainability Report 2021
- EIB Group Sustainability Report 2020
- EIB Group Sustainability Report 2019
- EIB Group 2018 Sustainability Report
- EIB Group 2017 Sustainability Report
- EIB Group 2016 Sustainability Report
- 2015 Sustainability Report
- Sustainability Report 2013
- EIB Group Sustainability Overview 2013