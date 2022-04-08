Description

In 2021, the Evaluation function in the EIB Group’s Inspectorate General (IG/EV) presented a record number of reports to the EIB and EIF Boards of Directors as compared to previous years, most of which fed directly into strategic Bank decisions, such as evaluations of:

Climate change adaptation, directly informing the preparation of the EIB Adaptation Plan;

Special Activities, helping the Bank deliberate on its future business mix; and

Climate awareness bonds, informing debates on reflecting climate considerations in pricing, which is particularly relevant for the EIB’s climate ambitions.

The approval of the EIB Group Evaluation Policy further signified the institution’s commitment to accountability, learning and transparency.

In 2022, three main themes will be in focus:

the EIB Group’s support for SMEs;

the EIB’s advisory support in Cohesion regions; and

the EIB’s support for water and sanitation outside the European Union.

The evaluation work programme is continuously evolving to reflect the Group’s priorities.