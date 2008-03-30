Description
This overview report summarises the evaluation of EIB financing operations in the Member States during the period 1997-2006. It looks at five evaluation reports published in 2006-2007:
- Evaluation of EIB financing of education and training operations;
- Evaluation of EIB financing of health projects;
- Evaluation of i2i research, development and innovation (RDI) projects;
- Evaluation of cross-border TEN projects;
- Evaluation of EIB financing of operations in Objective 1 and Objective 2 areas in Germany, Ireland and Spain (Cohesion).
All editions of this publication
- Evaluation Activity Report 2021 and Work Programme 2022-2024
- Operations Evaluation Activity Report 2020 and Work Programme 2021-2023
- Operations Evaluation Activity Report 2019 and Work Programme 2020-2022
- Operations Evaluation Activity report 2016-2018 and Work programme 2019-2021
- Operations Evaluation Overview Report 2009
- Operations Evaluation Overview Report 2006
- Operations Evaluation Overview Report 2005
- Operations Evaluation Activity report 2014-2015 and Work programme 2016-2018