  • Publication information

    30 Mar 2008

Description

This overview report summarises the evaluation of EIB financing operations in the Member States during the period 1997-2006. It looks at five evaluation reports published in 2006-2007:

  • Evaluation of EIB financing of education and training operations;
  • Evaluation of EIB financing of health projects;
  • Evaluation of i2i research, development and innovation (RDI) projects;
  • Evaluation of cross-border TEN projects;
  • Evaluation of EIB financing of operations in Objective 1 and Objective 2 areas in Germany, Ireland and Spain (Cohesion).