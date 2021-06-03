Description

Despite the unprecedented challenges, the European Investment Bank Group’s evaluation function (IG/EV) delivered on its ambitious work programme in 2020. It provided timely and useful input for the organisation’s decision-making at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis and helped the EIB Group to draw lessons on how to improve its work.

During 2020, IG/EV worked on seven evaluations, including a comprehensive evaluation of EIB cohesion financing. It also assisted the EIB Group’s early decisions in its response to COVID-19.

IG/EV’s work programme for the next three years includes topics that echo the EIB Group’s work and priorities. Five new assignments will be launched in 2021, such as the EIB Group’s response to the COVID-19 crisis or the EIB’s support to climate change adaptation.