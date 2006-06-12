  • Publication information

    12 Jun 2006

Description

The Overview Report 2005 is prepared by Operations Evaluation (EV) and demonstrates the Bank's achievements through the retrospective analysis of projects financed by the Bank. This report summarises EV's view on how the Bank conducts its operations. It is based on 92 project / loan evaluations, which were captured in six thematic reports published in 2005.

The six themes relate to: