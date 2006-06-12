Description
The Overview Report 2005 is prepared by Operations Evaluation (EV) and demonstrates the Bank's achievements through the retrospective analysis of projects financed by the Bank. This report summarises EV's view on how the Bank conducts its operations. It is based on 92 project / loan evaluations, which were captured in six thematic reports published in 2005.
The six themes relate to:
All editions of this publication
- Evaluation Activity Report 2021 and Work Programme 2022-2024
- Operations Evaluation Activity Report 2020 and Work Programme 2021-2023
- Operations Evaluation Activity Report 2019 and Work Programme 2020-2022
- Operations Evaluation Activity report 2016-2018 and Work programme 2019-2021
- Operations Evaluation Overview Report 2009
- Operations Evaluation Overview Report 2007
- Operations Evaluation Overview Report 2006
- Operations Evaluation Activity report 2014-2015 and Work programme 2016-2018