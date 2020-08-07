Description

The report highlights the work and achievements of the EIB Group’s independent evaluation function in 2019. Currently, evaluators are completing reports on the EIB’s financing in cohesion regions, its support to urban public transport, and the EIB Group’s Risk Enhancement Mandate (EREM). They are also looking closely into the EIB’s climate awareness bonds and the Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund and are carrying out a systematic evidence review in the field of energy efficiency. The review is a premiere for the EIB’s evaluation function and part of its ongoing drive to diversify its evaluation-related products.

The report also outlines the work programme for the upcoming years. In 2021 and beyond, the evaluators will examine the EIB Group’s Strategy on Gender Equality and Women’s Economic Empowerment, the EIB’s activity concerning migration, and the EIB’s new additionality and impact measurement framework, among others.