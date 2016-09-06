Description

The current Activity Report is the first to be published for the evaluation function at the EIB. This represents an important step forward towards increased transparency and accountability. It also aligns EIB’s practice with that of other similar organisations.

The report informs of EV’s activities in 2014 and 2015, including the various evaluations and studies carried out and the celebration of its 20 years of existence. It also outlines its work programme for the upcoming years, which includes evaluations of the EIF’s securitisation activities, of the EIB’s transport activities, as well as the mid-term and the final evaluation of EFSI.