Description
The 2009 Overview Report covers EIB financing outside the European Union during the period 2000 - 2008 and summarizes the findings and recommendations made through the eight synthesis reports published over the last two years:
- Evaluation of Lending in New Member States prior to Accession
- Evaluation of EIB Financing in Candidate and Potential Candidate Countries between 2000 and 2008
- Evaluation of EIB financing in Neighbourhood and Partnership Countries between 2000 and 2008
- Evaluation of EIB financing in Asia and Latin America between 2000 and 2008
- Portfolio and Strategy Review - EIB Activities in "2007 Partner Countries" from 2000 to 2008
- Evaluation of EIB financing of water and sanitation projects outside the European Union
- Evaluation of activities under the European Financing Partners (EFP) Agreement
- Joint evaluation of projects around Manantali dam
