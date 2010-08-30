  • Publication information

    30 Aug 2010

    DOI: 10.2867/91577

Description

The 2009 Overview Report covers EIB financing outside the European Union during the period 2000 - 2008 and summarizes the findings and recommendations made through the eight synthesis reports published over the last two years:

  • Evaluation of Lending in New Member States prior to Accession
  • Evaluation of EIB Financing in Candidate and Potential Candidate Countries between 2000 and 2008
  • Evaluation of EIB financing in Neighbourhood and Partnership Countries between 2000 and 2008
  • Evaluation of EIB financing in Asia and Latin America between 2000 and 2008
  • Portfolio and Strategy Review - EIB Activities in "2007 Partner Countries" from 2000 to 2008
  • Evaluation of EIB financing of water and sanitation projects outside the European Union
  • Evaluation of activities under the European Financing Partners (EFP) Agreement
  • Joint evaluation of projects around Manantali dam