Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
2017 saw the approval of ten new grant operations, in support of seven different projects, for a total amount of EUR 73.6 million.
The large majority, i.e. nine grants worth EUR 64.2 million, went to the energy sector and one grant, for EUR 9.4 million, for a project in the transport sector.
More than half of the 2017 approvals, in terms of amount (EUR 43.6 million), support the investment phase of projects. These grants are expected to leverage EUR 940.3 million of investments, which is 21.6 times the grant amount.
All editions of this publication
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Annual Report 2019
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Annual Report 2018
- 2016 Annual Report EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
- 2015 Annual Report EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
- 2014 Annual Report EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
- 2013 Annual Report EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
- 2012 Annual Report EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
- 2011 Annual Report EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund - Annual Report 2010
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund - Annual Report 2009
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund - Annual Report 2008
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund - Annual Report 2007
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund