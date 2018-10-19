Where would you like to collect your ebook ?

Description

2017 saw the approval of ten new grant operations, in support of seven different projects, for a total amount of EUR 73.6 million.

The large majority, i.e. nine grants worth EUR 64.2 million, went to the energy sector and one grant, for EUR 9.4 million, for a project in the transport sector.

More than half of the 2017 approvals, in terms of amount (EUR 43.6 million), support the investment phase of projects. These grants are expected to leverage EUR 940.3 million of investments, which is 21.6 times the grant amount.