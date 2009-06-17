Description

Second Annual Report of the EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund. Created under the EU-Africa Partnership on Infrastructure, this innovative instrument is a joint EU response to the development goals of the African Union and its New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD). During its second year of activity, the Trust Fund intensified the successful collaboration between EU donors and project financiers, as well as developing closer ties with African partners, in pursuit of providing additional financing for sub-Saharan infrastructure in the transport, energy, water and ICT services.