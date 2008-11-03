Click here for the newest edition of this publication.

Description First Annual Report of the EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund. This truly innovative European initiative is a reflection of efforts by the European Union to intensify its aid to Africa, and to contribute to the achievement of the Millennium Development Goals. Africa is in serious need of infrastructure in all its facets: transport, energy, water, and telecommunications. Infrastructure plays a key role not only in promoting trade and growth but also in improving the everyday lives of African women, men and children.