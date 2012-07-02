Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
Since its inception in late 2007, the Trust Fund has committed almost EUR 300 million in grants, which has the potential to generate up to 11 times more in total investments, i.e. close to EUR 4 billion.
This Annual Report will detail the activities and results of the Trust Fund for 2011, in its fourth full year of operations.
- Financial statements [EN]
All editions of this publication
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Annual Report 2019
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Annual Report 2018
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Annual Report 2017
- 2016 Annual Report EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
- 2015 Annual Report EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
- 2014 Annual Report EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
- 2013 Annual Report EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
- 2012 Annual Report EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund - Annual Report 2010
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund - Annual Report 2009
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund - Annual Report 2008
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund - Annual Report 2007
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund