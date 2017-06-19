Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
DescriptionThe EU-AITF, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, aims to promote investment in infrastructure in Sub-Saharan Africa through various forms of grants which are blended with long-term investments by selected development finance institutions.
In this way, the EU-AITF helps to mobilise additional finance for projects, thereby increasing access to energy, transport, water and communications services.
All editions of this publication
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Annual Report 2019
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Annual Report 2018
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Annual Report 2017
- 2016 Annual Report EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
- 2015 Annual Report EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
- 2014 Annual Report EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
- 2013 Annual Report EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
- 2012 Annual Report EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
- 2011 Annual Report EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund - Annual Report 2010
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund - Annual Report 2009
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund - Annual Report 2008
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund - Annual Report 2007