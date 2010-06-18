Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
Created under the EU-Africa Partnership on Infrastructure, this innovative instrument is a joint EU response to the development goals of the African Union and its New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD). At end-2009, the EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund (ITF) had made good progress in comparison to the previous year, confirming the positive trend recorded since its inception in mid-2007.
All editions of this publication
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Annual Report 2019
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Annual Report 2018
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Annual Report 2017
- 2016 Annual Report EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
- 2015 Annual Report EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
- 2014 Annual Report EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
- 2013 Annual Report EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
- 2012 Annual Report EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
- 2011 Annual Report EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund - Annual Report 2010
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund - Annual Report 2008
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund - Annual Report 2007
- EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund