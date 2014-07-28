Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
The 2013 Annual Report provide details of all 92 grant operations totalling just over EUR 497 million that have been approved since 2007 and which are expected, based on current trends, to mobilise investments of 14 times the value of the grant funding. In 2013 alone, 17 operations totalling EUR 129 million were approved, the most successful year yet for the EU-AITF.
All editions of this publication
