What we offer

Financing climate action worldwide
We invest in projects that mitigate global warming by reducing, preventing or absorbing greenhouse gas emissions. We also support projects that help us adapt to the effects of climate change, making our communities more resilient.
Our products and services
We offer innovative financing solutions, as well as technical and financial expertise for projects that are good for people and planet.
We offer loans, guarantees and equity investments for clients of all sizes
We share our technical and financial expertise with our clients
Our partnerships leave a lasting impact in developing countries
Who is eligible
As the climate bank, we are committed to support our clients' transition towards a low-carbon and climate-resilient future: in other words, to align our operations over time with the goals and principles of the Paris Agreement.
Are you a borrower?
Are you an intermediary lender?
In focus
Our climate and environment financing
In 2024, we invested an estimated €44.8 billion in climate action and environmental sustainability, committing nearly 60% of our total financing to supporting the green transition.
Our stories
Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Learn how our work is leading the way to a greener future.
-
A gateway gets back on its rails
The Durrës-Rrogozhinë rail link in Albania is part of a 1 500-kilometre rail transport network connecting the Adriatic and Black seas.
-
Storing the Cyprus sun
New battery and solar programme to help Cyprus make the most of its solar power potential
-
From coffee talk to kilowatts
Pioneering initiative in Greece is recognized as world’s first female-led energy community
-
A lifeline for Serbia’s waterways
Serbia’s big push to modernize locks and improve key infrastructure on its waterways
-
Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans
EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices
-
Where will we live? The urgent need for affordable housing in Estonia
The European Investment Bank is helping Estonia build and renovate homes so that families, workers, and communities can have affordable places to live.
-
Fighting climate change with financial finesse
Kenya’s Central Bank develops climate reporting guidelines to encourage green investments
-
Smart factories and a cleaner future
EU support to small business in North Macedonia strengthens the private sector and boosts renewable energy
-
The power of connections in developing countries
LeapFrog brings financial services, healthcare and clean energy for millions of people in Africa and Asia.
Our publications
Understanding climate action and environmental sustainability is key to taking action. Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources.
-
EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap phase 2 (2026-2030)
Phase 2 of the Climate Bank Roadmap ensures that the EIB Group will stay on course with its climate objectives through 2030, supporting EU priorities and simplifying processes.
-
Priorities for prosperity: The EIB Group 2024 Activity Report
Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, and technological and social progress in individual Member States, across the whole European Union and around the world. This report highlights projects that encapsulate our work in each of these priorities.
-
EIB Group – EMAS Environmental Policy
The EMAS Environmental Policy is the framework for action and setting strategic environmental objectives and targets for the EIB Group’s internal activities.
-
EIB Group Environmental Statement 2024
This is the EIB Group’s seventh Environmental Statement validated in accordance to the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS).
-
Climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean
Public development banks are key to climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean Here’s how they’re supporting the region’s climate transition.
-
EIB Group 2023 Climate Bank Roadmap Progress Report
The 2023 progress report provides an update on the third year of implementation of the EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025.
-
EIB Group Sustainability Report 2023
The Sustainability Report for 2023 outlines how the EIB is the climate bank and how we work hard to help clients reach their green goals.
-
European Investment Bank Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability - List of eligible sectors and eligibility criteria
As part of its Climate Strategy, the European Investment Bank drew up a list of eligible sectors and eligibility criteria for climate action and environmental sustainability.
-
Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability: Overview 2024
This publication gives an overview of the European Investment Bank Group’s support to climate action and environmental sustainability.
-
EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap Mid-term Review
This review summarises the EIB Group’s progress in delivering on its Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025. The Roadmap lays out how the EU bank would support the European Green Deal and a just transition to low-carbon, climate-resilient and environmentally sustainable development.
-
The EIB Group PATH Framework: Version 1.2
Version 1.2 November 2023 - Supporting counterparties on their pathways to align with the Paris agreement
-
The EIB Environment Framework
How is EIB supporting environmental investments across the world and enhancing the environmental impact and risk assessment of its operations and activities?
-
EIB Environmental and Social Standards Overview
An brief overview of the recently published revised set of EIB Environmental and Social Standards.