What we offer

Financing climate action worldwide

We invest in projects that mitigate global warming by reducing, preventing or absorbing greenhouse gas emissions. We also support projects that help us adapt to the effects of climate change, making our communities more resilient.

Our products and services

We offer innovative financing solutions, as well as technical and financial expertise for projects that are good for people and planet.

Financial products

We offer loans, guarantees and equity investments for clients of all sizes

Advisory services

We share our technical and financial expertise with our clients

Donor partnerships

Our partnerships leave a lasting impact in developing countries

Who is eligible

As the climate bank, we are committed to support our clients' transition towards a low-carbon and climate-resilient future: in other words, to align our operations over time with the goals and principles of the Paris Agreement.

Are you a borrower?

Find out if your project qualifies for public, private or intermediary financing under our Paris Alignment of Counterparties framework.

Explore the framework  

Are you an intermediary lender?

Find out if a project qualifies for financing and estimate expected environmental impacts with our green eligibility checker.

Use the green eligibility checker  

In focus

Our climate and environment financing

In 2024, we invested an estimated €44.8 billion in climate action and environmental sustainability, committing nearly 60% of our total financing to supporting the green transition.

Our stories

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Learn how our work is leading the way to a greener future.

  •
    18 September 2025

    A gateway gets back on its rails

    The Durrës-Rrogozhinë rail link in Albania is part of a 1 500-kilometre rail transport network connecting the Adriatic and Black seas.

    Transport Climate Albania EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Infrastructure Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion
  • 11 September 2025

    Storing the Cyprus sun

    New battery and solar programme to help Cyprus make the most of its solar power potential

    Environment Health and life sciences Climate Technology Development solutions Cyprus European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Energy
  • 4 September 2025

    From coffee talk to kilowatts

    Pioneering initiative in Greece is recognized as world’s first female-led energy community

    SMEs Climate Energy transformation Greece European Union Climate and environment Energy
  • 21 August 2025

    A lifeline for Serbia’s waterways

    Serbia’s big push to modernize locks and improve key infrastructure on its waterways

    Infrastructure Environment Transport Climate Western Balkans Romania Serbia European Union EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Climate and environment Social infrastructure
  • 24 July 2025

    Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans

    EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices

    Forestry Environment Climate Diversity and gender Sustainability Côte d'Ivoire Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment
  • 21 July 2025

    Where will we live? The urgent need for affordable housing in Estonia

    The European Investment Bank is helping Estonia build and renovate homes so that families, workers, and communities can have affordable places to live.

    Urban development Interviews Climate change Climate Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Estonia European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
  • 21 July 2025

    Fighting climate change with financial finesse

    Kenya’s Central Bank develops climate reporting guidelines to encourage green investments

    Banking Greening Financial Structures (GFS) Programme Climate change Climate Climate action Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
  • 17 July 2025

    Smart factories and a cleaner future

    EU support to small business in North Macedonia strengthens the private sector and boosts renewable energy

    SMEs Climate Renewable energy Technology Energy efficiency Climate action Sustainability North Macedonia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Energy
  • 1 July 2025

    The power of connections in developing countries

    LeapFrog brings financial services, healthcare and clean energy for millions of people in Africa and Asia.

    Transport Health and life sciences Climate Nigeria India Ghana Indonesia Kenya Asia and the Pacific Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy

Our publications

Understanding climate action and environmental sustainability is key to taking action. Explore our latest research, economic studies, surveys and other resources.

  • 30 September 2025

    EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap phase 2 (2026-2030)

    Phase 2 of the Climate Bank Roadmap ensures that the EIB Group will stay on course with its climate objectives through 2030, supporting EU priorities and simplifying processes.

    Climate and environment
  • 30 January 2025

    Priorities for prosperity: The EIB Group 2024 Activity Report

    Our priorities boost growth, prosperity, and technological and social progress in individual Member States, across the whole European Union and around the world. This report highlights projects that encapsulate our work in each of these priorities.

    Cybersecurity Forestry Bioeconomy Environment Climate Digital and telecoms Technology Climate action Investment European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Capital Markets Union Security and defence Climate and environment Energy
  • 24 January 2025

    EIB Group – EMAS Environmental Policy

    The EMAS Environmental Policy is the framework for action and setting strategic environmental objectives and targets for the EIB Group’s internal activities.

    Environment Sustainability Climate and environment
  • 16 January 2025

    EIB Group Environmental Statement 2024

    This is the EIB Group’s seventh Environmental Statement validated in accordance to the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS).

    Sustainability Climate and environment
  • 28 October 2024

    Climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean

    Public development banks are key to climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean Here’s how they’re supporting the region’s climate transition.

    Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment
  • 25 July 2024

    EIB Group 2023 Climate Bank Roadmap Progress Report

    The 2023 progress report provides an update on the third year of implementation of the EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025.

    Climate and environment
  • 25 July 2024

    EIB Group Sustainability Report 2023

    The Sustainability Report for 2023 outlines how the EIB is the climate bank and how we work hard to help clients reach their green goals.

    Sustainability Climate and environment
  • 20 June 2024

    European Investment Bank Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability - List of eligible sectors and eligibility criteria

    As part of its Climate Strategy, the European Investment Bank drew up a list of eligible sectors and eligibility criteria for climate action and environmental sustainability.

    Climate and environment
  • 29 February 2024

    Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability: Overview 2024

    This publication gives an overview of the European Investment Bank Group’s support to climate action and environmental sustainability.

    Climate and environment
  • 27 November 2023

    EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap Mid-term Review

    This review summarises the EIB Group’s progress in delivering on its Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025. The Roadmap lays out how the EU bank would support the European Green Deal and a just transition to low-carbon, climate-resilient and environmentally sustainable development.

    Climate and environment
  • 27 November 2023

    The EIB Group PATH Framework: Version 1.2

    Version 1.2 November 2023 - Supporting counterparties on their pathways to align with the Paris agreement

    Climate and environment
  • 14 November 2022

    The EIB Environment Framework

    How is EIB supporting environmental investments across the world and enhancing the environmental impact and risk assessment of its operations and activities?

  • 4 March 2022

    EIB Environmental and Social Standards Overview

    An brief overview of the recently published revised set of EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

    Social sustainability Environment Human rights Diversity and gender Migration Climate and environment
All publications  

