FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES

Summary sheet
Financement de projets d'énergies renouvelables, principalement éolienne et photovoltaïque, sur l'ensemble du territoire francais.
Le projet portera notamment sur le financement des énergies renouvelables suivantes :
- éolienne
- photovoltaïque
- hydraulique
- géothermique.
Cette opération vise à générer des avantages environnementaux en soutenant des projets qui contribuent à atténuer le changement climatique et à réduire la consommation d'énergie. En raison de leurs caractéristiques techniques, certaines des allocations proposées sont susceptibles de relever de l'Annexe II de la directive concernant l’évaluation des incidences de certains projets publics et privés sur l’environnement. La Banque évaluera la capacité et les procédures d'intermédiaires financiers à assurer la conformité à la réglementation environnementale nationale et européenne sur la biodiversité.
Les procédures d'appel d'offres et de passation des marchés utilisées par le promoteur doivent se conformer aux directives communautaires sur les marchés publics (directives 2004/17/CE et 2004/18/CE modifiée par le règlement 1874/2004). Les procédures seront analysées lors des évaluations.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.