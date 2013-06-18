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FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 750,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 750,000,000
Energy : € 750,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/12/2015 : € 125,000,000
12/08/2015 : € 125,000,000
18/12/2013 : € 150,000,000
19/12/2013 : € 150,000,000
19/12/2013 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Projet Géothermie Villages Nature
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Project Synergie Maurienne
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Environmental Impact Study - Maia Eolis Bernes Project
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Project LCV Porette Nérone
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Environmental Impact Study - Project Air Watt
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Environmental Impact Study - Project Belvesol (Gerosolaire)
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Environmental Impact Study - Bétout Project
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Project LCV Miroir
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Environmental Impact Study - Moulin de Sehen Project
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - PARC EOLIEN DE VAUX-COULOMMES
Related public register
26/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Dossier d'Etude d'Impact
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Projet de Parc Eolien de Pays de Retz Sud
Related public register
25/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact - Projet de Centrale photovoltaïque de La Forêt, Cantal
Related public register
25/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact - Projet de serres agricoles photovoltaïques - Saint-Martin-de-Crau
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Projet de Parc Eolien de Soulanes de Nore
Related public register
25/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact sur L'Environnement - Projet de parc éolien des Monts (Aube)
Related public register
25/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact - Projet de Construction de serres et bâtiments avec toiture photovoltaïque à St-Simon-de-Pellouaille, Département de la Charente-Maritime
Related public register
25/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etdue d'Impact - Projet de Parc Photovoltaïque de Clarensac
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Projet de parc éolien de Neuilly-Saint-Front et Monnes
Related public register
25/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact - Parc éolien de Laur Eole, Département Haute Garonne
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Projet de parc éolien de Plessier Rozainvillers / Mézières en Santerre / Hangest en Santerre
Related public register
26/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact du Projet de centrale photovoltaïque sur le site CCMP de Pauillac / St-Estèphe
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES
Related press
France: Massive support (EUR 750m) for renewable energy projects together with Société Générale, the BPCE Group and Crédit agricole
Related sub-project
PARC PHOTOVOLTAIQUE CESTAS

Summary sheet

Release date
18 June 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2013
20120442
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES
Banques acceptables
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 750 million
EUR 1500 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financement de projets d'énergies renouvelables, principalement éolienne et photovoltaïque, sur l'ensemble du territoire francais.

Le projet portera notamment sur le financement des énergies renouvelables suivantes :
- éolienne
- photovoltaïque
- hydraulique
- géothermique.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Cette opération vise à générer des avantages environnementaux en soutenant des projets qui contribuent à atténuer le changement climatique et à réduire la consommation d'énergie. En raison de leurs caractéristiques techniques, certaines des allocations proposées sont susceptibles de relever de l'Annexe II de la directive concernant l’évaluation des incidences de certains projets publics et privés sur l’environnement. La Banque évaluera la capacité et les procédures d'intermédiaires financiers à assurer la conformité à la réglementation environnementale nationale et européenne sur la biodiversité.

Les procédures d'appel d'offres et de passation des marchés utilisées par le promoteur doivent se conformer aux directives communautaires sur les marchés publics (directives 2004/17/CE et 2004/18/CE modifiée par le règlement 1874/2004). Les procédures seront analysées lors des évaluations.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES
20/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Projet Géothermie Villages Nature
20/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Project Synergie Maurienne
20/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Environmental Impact Study - Maia Eolis Bernes Project
20/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Project LCV Porette Nérone
20/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Environmental Impact Study - Project Air Watt
20/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Environmental Impact Study - Project Belvesol (Gerosolaire)
20/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Environmental Impact Study - Bétout Project
20/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Project LCV Miroir
20/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Environmental Impact Study - Moulin de Sehen Project
20/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - PARC EOLIEN DE VAUX-COULOMMES
26/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Dossier d'Etude d'Impact
11/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Projet de Parc Eolien de Pays de Retz Sud
25/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact - Projet de Centrale photovoltaïque de La Forêt, Cantal
25/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact - Projet de serres agricoles photovoltaïques - Saint-Martin-de-Crau
11/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Projet de Parc Eolien de Soulanes de Nore
25/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact sur L'Environnement - Projet de parc éolien des Monts (Aube)
25/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact - Projet de Construction de serres et bâtiments avec toiture photovoltaïque à St-Simon-de-Pellouaille, Département de la Charente-Maritime
25/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etdue d'Impact - Projet de Parc Photovoltaïque de Clarensac
11/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Projet de parc éolien de Neuilly-Saint-Front et Monnes
25/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact - Parc éolien de Laur Eole, Département Haute Garonne
11/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Projet de parc éolien de Plessier Rozainvillers / Mézières en Santerre / Hangest en Santerre
26/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact du Projet de centrale photovoltaïque sur le site CCMP de Pauillac / St-Estèphe
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES
Related projects
Related sub-project
PARC PHOTOVOLTAIQUE CESTAS
Other links
Related press
France: Massive support (EUR 750m) for renewable energy projects together with Société Générale, the BPCE Group and Crédit agricole

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48270897
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120442
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Projet Géothermie Villages Nature
Publication Date
20 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52955104
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120442
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Project Synergie Maurienne
Publication Date
20 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57351194
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120442
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Environmental Impact Study - Maia Eolis Bernes Project
Publication Date
20 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57356476
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120442
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Project LCV Porette Nérone
Publication Date
20 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57350793
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120442
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Environmental Impact Study - Project Air Watt
Publication Date
20 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57350790
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120442
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Environmental Impact Study - Project Belvesol (Gerosolaire)
Publication Date
20 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57351107
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120442
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Environmental Impact Study - Bétout Project
Publication Date
20 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57350267
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120442
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Project LCV Miroir
Publication Date
20 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57351460
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120442
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Environmental Impact Study - Moulin de Sehen Project
Publication Date
20 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57354108
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120442
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - PARC EOLIEN DE VAUX-COULOMMES
Publication Date
20 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62523517
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120442
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Dossier d'Etude d'Impact
Publication Date
26 Sep 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63610647
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120442
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Projet de Parc Eolien de Pays de Retz Sud
Publication Date
11 Jul 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76914427
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120442
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact - Projet de Centrale photovoltaïque de La Forêt, Cantal
Publication Date
25 Sep 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78714073
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120442
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact - Projet de serres agricoles photovoltaïques - Saint-Martin-de-Crau
Publication Date
25 Sep 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78705397
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120442
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Projet de Parc Eolien de Soulanes de Nore
Publication Date
11 Jul 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76915896
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120442
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact sur L'Environnement - Projet de parc éolien des Monts (Aube)
Publication Date
25 Sep 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78707797
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120442
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact - Projet de Construction de serres et bâtiments avec toiture photovoltaïque à St-Simon-de-Pellouaille, Département de la Charente-Maritime
Publication Date
25 Sep 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78706490
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120442
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etdue d'Impact - Projet de Parc Photovoltaïque de Clarensac
Publication Date
25 Sep 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78716392
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120442
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Projet de parc éolien de Neuilly-Saint-Front et Monnes
Publication Date
11 Jul 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76901811
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120442
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact - Parc éolien de Laur Eole, Département Haute Garonne
Publication Date
25 Sep 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78723955
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120442
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Projet de parc éolien de Plessier Rozainvillers / Mézières en Santerre / Hangest en Santerre
Publication Date
11 Jul 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76894718
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120442
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact du Projet de centrale photovoltaïque sur le site CCMP de Pauillac / St-Estèphe
Publication Date
26 Sep 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57430531
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20120442
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES
Publication Date
9 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135925623
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120442
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Projet Géothermie Villages Nature
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Project Synergie Maurienne
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Environmental Impact Study - Maia Eolis Bernes Project
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Project LCV Porette Nérone
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Environmental Impact Study - Project Air Watt
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Environmental Impact Study - Project Belvesol (Gerosolaire)
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Environmental Impact Study - Bétout Project
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Project LCV Miroir
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Environmental Impact Study - Moulin de Sehen Project
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - PARC EOLIEN DE VAUX-COULOMMES
Related public register
26/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Dossier d'Etude d'Impact
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Projet de Parc Eolien de Pays de Retz Sud
Related public register
25/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact - Projet de Centrale photovoltaïque de La Forêt, Cantal
Related public register
25/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact - Projet de serres agricoles photovoltaïques - Saint-Martin-de-Crau
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Projet de Parc Eolien de Soulanes de Nore
Related public register
25/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact sur L'Environnement - Projet de parc éolien des Monts (Aube)
Related public register
25/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact - Projet de Construction de serres et bâtiments avec toiture photovoltaïque à St-Simon-de-Pellouaille, Département de la Charente-Maritime
Related public register
25/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etdue d'Impact - Projet de Parc Photovoltaïque de Clarensac
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Projet de parc éolien de Neuilly-Saint-Front et Monnes
Related public register
25/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact - Parc éolien de Laur Eole, Département Haute Garonne
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Projet de parc éolien de Plessier Rozainvillers / Mézières en Santerre / Hangest en Santerre
Related public register
26/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact du Projet de centrale photovoltaïque sur le site CCMP de Pauillac / St-Estèphe
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES
Other links
Summary sheet
FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES
Data sheet
FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES
Related press
France: Massive support (EUR 750m) for renewable energy projects together with Société Générale, the BPCE Group and Crédit agricole
Related sub-project
PARC PHOTOVOLTAIQUE CESTAS

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Massive support (EUR 750m) for renewable energy projects together with Société Générale, the BPCE Group and Crédit agricole
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Projet Géothermie Villages Nature
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Project Synergie Maurienne
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Environmental Impact Study - Maia Eolis Bernes Project
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Project LCV Porette Nérone
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Environmental Impact Study - Project Air Watt
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Environmental Impact Study - Project Belvesol (Gerosolaire)
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Environmental Impact Study - Bétout Project
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Project LCV Miroir
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Environmental Impact Study - Moulin de Sehen Project
Related public register
20/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - PARC EOLIEN DE VAUX-COULOMMES
Related public register
26/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Dossier d'Etude d'Impact
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Projet de Parc Eolien de Pays de Retz Sud
Related public register
25/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact - Projet de Centrale photovoltaïque de La Forêt, Cantal
Related public register
25/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact - Projet de serres agricoles photovoltaïques - Saint-Martin-de-Crau
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Projet de Parc Eolien de Soulanes de Nore
Related public register
25/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact sur L'Environnement - Projet de parc éolien des Monts (Aube)
Related public register
25/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact - Projet de Construction de serres et bâtiments avec toiture photovoltaïque à St-Simon-de-Pellouaille, Département de la Charente-Maritime
Related public register
25/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etdue d'Impact - Projet de Parc Photovoltaïque de Clarensac
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Projet de parc éolien de Neuilly-Saint-Front et Monnes
Related public register
25/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact - Parc éolien de Laur Eole, Département Haute Garonne
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Projet de parc éolien de Plessier Rozainvillers / Mézières en Santerre / Hangest en Santerre
Related public register
26/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES - Etude d'Impact du Projet de centrale photovoltaïque sur le site CCMP de Pauillac / St-Estèphe
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FRANCE ENERGIES RENOUVELABLES
Related sub-project
PARC PHOTOVOLTAIQUE CESTAS

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