Flood Damaged Roads Reconstruction PL

Summary sheet
Generalna Dyrekcja Drog Krajowych i Autostrad (GDDKiA)
The proposed project will concern repair works on the national road network.
Emergency road reconstruction including repair of damage to engineering structures, roads, drainage and sewage elements caused by floods in Poland in May and June 2010.
Most of the schemes are expected to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EEC and 2003/35/EC and will be screened by the Competent Authorities. In addition, the project has the potential to impact Natura 2000 sites and so compliance with the Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directives (79/409/EEC) would be assessed and where applicable, full EIAs and signed declarations would be required in keeping with the legislation.
The construction works and associated supervision are to be procured in keeping with EU and national regulations. During appraisal compliance with these procedures will be reviewed.
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