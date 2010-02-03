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PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 64,808,178
Countries
Sector(s)
Nicaragua : € 64,808,178
Energy : € 64,808,178
Signature date(s)
31/01/2011 : € 64,808,178
Other links
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18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Estelí
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - San Ramón-Matiguás
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Subestación Yalagüina, Subestación Ocotal – Subestación Santa Clara
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Matagalpa
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18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - El Sauce y Obras Conexas
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Subestaciones La Dalia, El Cuá
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Nicaragua: EIB supports national sustainable electrification and renewable energy programme

Summary sheet

Release date
5 August 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/01/2011
20100203
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PNESER – Renewable Energy Transmission
Government of Nicaragua/Ministry of Mines and Energy, through the public company ENATREL (transmission)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
USD 381 million / EUR 310 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Transmission systems reinforcements in rural areas. The programme consists of investments that support energy efficiency and renewable energy within GoN programme “Programa National de Electrificacion Sostenible y Energia Renovable” (PNESER) framework. The programme includes investments in renewable generation with grid extensions and refurbishments in unelectrified rural areas of the country, rural electrification, refurbishment of urban grids, pre-investment studies of renewable investments (hydro, wind), energy efficiency (regarding air-conditioning and lighting equipment) and providing security of supply to isolated electricity systems by refurbishments and renewable generation development. The programme components are dispersed throughout the country.

The electricity market of Nicaragua is suffering from inadequate generation capacity, ageing and unreliable transmission infrastructure and an insufficient level of cost recovery from customers. Despite a recent increase of up to about 800 MW, Nicaragua still has inadequate generation capacity compared to the growing consumption estimated at 4%/year starting from 2001. About 80% of generated electricity is produced from fossil fuels (oil). The programme addresses the critical components of all these electricity sector problems and is expected to provide for improved energy supply reliability in Nicaragua, which is a pre-requisite for sustainable growth.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Due to their size and technical characteristics several components of the programme, if located within the EU, would fall under Annex II of Directive 97/11/EC and amendments. These programme components will need to be screened for the necessity of EIA by the competent Environmental Authority, under IADB and EIB guidelines.

The promoter will be required to publish all contracts to be part-financed by the Bank in the Official Journal of the European Union, and procure them in line with the provisions of the Bank’s Guide to Procurement for public sector operations.

Related documents
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Estelí
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - San Ramón-Matiguás
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Subestación Yalagüina, Subestación Ocotal – Subestación Santa Clara
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Matagalpa
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - El Sauce y Obras Conexas
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Subestaciones La Dalia, El Cuá
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - YALI - ES
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - TERRABONA - ES
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Malpaisillo - ES
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Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Refuerzos Eólicos - ES
Related press
Nicaragua: EIB supports national sustainable electrification and renewable energy programme

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Estelí
Publication Date
18 Jul 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58657437
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100203
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - San Ramón-Matiguás
Publication Date
18 Jul 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58652429
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100203
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Subestación Yalagüina, Subestación Ocotal – Subestación Santa Clara
Publication Date
18 Jul 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58648942
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100203
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Matagalpa
Publication Date
18 Jul 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58652022
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100203
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - El Sauce y Obras Conexas
Publication Date
18 Jul 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58655721
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100203
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Subestaciones La Dalia, El Cuá
Publication Date
18 Jul 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58656838
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20100203
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Nicaragua
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Estelí
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - San Ramón-Matiguás
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Subestación Yalagüina, Subestación Ocotal – Subestación Santa Clara
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Matagalpa
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - El Sauce y Obras Conexas
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Subestaciones La Dalia, El Cuá
Other links
Summary sheet
PNESER – Renewable Energy Transmission
Data sheet
PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - YALI - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - TERRABONA - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Malpaisillo - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Refuerzos Eólicos - ES
Related press
Nicaragua: EIB supports national sustainable electrification and renewable energy programme

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Nicaragua: EIB supports national sustainable electrification and renewable energy programme
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - YALI - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - TERRABONA - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Malpaisillo - ES
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - Refuerzos Eólicos - ES
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Estelí
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - San Ramón-Matiguás
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Subestación Yalagüina, Subestación Ocotal – Subestación Santa Clara
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Matagalpa
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - El Sauce y Obras Conexas
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PNESER-RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSMISSION - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Subestaciones La Dalia, El Cuá

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
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