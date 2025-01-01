Multilateral development banks

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is both an investment bank and a global development bank, active inside the European Union and around the world.

In fact, on account of the volume of its borrowing and lending, the EIB is sometimes described as the largest multilateral development bank (MDB).

As the financing institution of the European Union, we focus the bulk of our activity on projects that promote balanced development and integration within the EU.

The EIB also provides financial support in over a hundred non-EU countries with which we have concluded association, partnership or pre-accession agreements and which support the EU's objectives. Our investments in these countries target mainly climate action and environment, basic infrastructure, communications and industrial joint ventures.