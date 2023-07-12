Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
575.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 575.000.000 €
Energie : 575.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
6/02/2024 : 175.000.000 €
25/07/2023 : 400.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO II (PLANOS) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXOS I (COMUNICACIONES CON ORGANISMOS OFICIALES) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Canteras II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y ANÁLISIS DE SINERGIAS - SANTA CRUZ
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Fotografía - Segura I
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 2
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO - San Roque
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz III
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ADENDA AL ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Isidro
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLAN DE RESTAURACION VEGETAL - San Roque
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRAMITACIÓN PATRIMONIO - San Roque
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLAN DE RESTAURACION VEGETAL - La Paul
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXOS - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Cartografía - Segura I
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PÁRAMO DE BARRIL
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 3
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - San Isidro
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Santa Cruz IV
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Stev
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VII (ESTUDIO DE RIESGOS) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACULUMATIOS Y SINERGICOS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLANOS - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROSPECCIÓN BOTÁNICA - Santa Cruz III
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO DE FAUNA - San Roque
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Santa Cruz III
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INVENTARIO DE FAUNA - Segura II
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO REDUCIDO - San Roque
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO DE FAUNA - La Paul
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRAMITACIÓN PATRIMONIO - La Paul
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO - La Paul
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO IX (PATRIMONIO CULTURAL) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROFAUNA - SANTA CRUZ
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - San Isidro II
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - VILLENA
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PÁRAMO DE SARDÓN
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO FOTOGRAFICO - San Roque
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz III
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VIII (ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y SINÉRGICOS) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SANTA CRUZ
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 1
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ROCHA I
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Fotografía - Segura II
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INVENTARIO DE FAUNA - Segura I
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLANOS - Stev
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - PROYECTO DE RESTAURACIÓN AMBIENTAL - Canteras II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO IV (CATALOGO DE FAUNA) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Segura I
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz IV
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz I
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ROCHA II
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROSPECCIÓN BOTÁNICA - San Isidro
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO PREVIO DE AVIFAUNA - San Roque
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Cartografía - Segura II
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz IV
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Stev
Related public register
05/09/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE CICLO ANUAL DE FAUNA - Canteras II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VI (ESTUDIO DE RUIDO) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA DE CUMPLIMIENTO - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL -ESTUDIO DE FAUNA DE CICLO ANUAL - Segura II
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - VALDEMORÉ II
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SAN ISIDRO
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Segura I
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - San Isidro
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL -ESTUDIO DE FAUNA DE CICLO ANUAL - Segura I
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Roque
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO FOTOGRAFICO - La Paul
Related public register
28/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PARQUE EÓLICO CANTERAS I
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS DEL PARQUE EÓLICO - Canteras II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO III (REPORTUAJE FOTOGRÁFICO Y SIMULACIÓN FOTOGRÁFICA) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO V (ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIRÓPTEROS) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 4
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Santa Cruz III
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS - Segura I
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Santa Cruz IV
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Isidro
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS - Segura II
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Stev
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO PREVIO DE AVIFAUNA - La Paul
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB genehmigt 575 Mio. Euro für Erneuerbare-Energien-Projekte von Repsol

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
27 Juli 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 25/07/2023
20220947
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
REPSOL SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 575 million
EUR 1159 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The investment programme covers the implementation and operation of a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) plants and wind farms, with an aggregate capacity of 1.09GW, to be located in various regions across Spain.

The aim is to support National and EU decarbonisation targets and contribute to climate change mitigation.

Additionality and Impact

The investment programme increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this programme also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy), on climate action and on economic and social cohesion. The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV and onshore wind), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation). As the schemes are expected to rely on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and/or unsubsidized commercial Power Purchase Agreements), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity and locational pricing), the programme improves market efficiency and competition. Approximately one-third of the pipeline is located in Transition and Less Developed regions.

The operation is expected to yield very good quality and results, mainly attributed to the excellent social benefits, avoided GHG emissions, fair employment creation, as well as the promoter's adequate capacity to implement and operate the projects over the term of the loan.

The EIB financial contribution is considered good and valuable to the client, as it offers more flexible conditions compared to market alternatives, in particular in terms of long availability period and flexible disbursements. The EIB loan will diversify the borrower's lender base and increase the share of loans in its total financing.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Solar PV plants and on-shore wind farms fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. Overhead transmission lines for the interconnection of the schemes to the grid falling under Annex I- due to their technical characteristics-, will be subject to an EIA process. The Bank will assess compliance with applicable EU Directives during appraisal, in particular concerning cumulative impacts and potential impacts on nature conservation sites.

The promoter is a private company and the schemes envisaged for this operation are market-based renewable energy projects, which do not enjoy any special or exclusive rights. Therefore, private sector procurement procedures should apply. This will be further reviewed during appraisal.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
12 Juli 2023
25 Juli 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO II (PLANOS) - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXOS I (COMUNICACIONES CON ORGANISMOS OFICIALES) - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Canteras II
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y ANÁLISIS DE SINERGIAS - SANTA CRUZ
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Fotografía - Segura I
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 2
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO - San Roque
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz III
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ADENDA AL ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Isidro
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLAN DE RESTAURACION VEGETAL - San Roque
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRAMITACIÓN PATRIMONIO - San Roque
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLAN DE RESTAURACION VEGETAL - La Paul
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA - ODÓN DE BUEN II
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA - ODÓN DE BUEN III
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA - ODÓN DE BUEN II
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXOS - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Cartografía - Segura I
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PÁRAMO DE BARRIL
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 3
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - San Isidro
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Santa Cruz IV
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Stev
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VII (ESTUDIO DE RIESGOS) - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACULUMATIOS Y SINERGICOS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ODÓN DE BUEN III
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLANOS - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROSPECCIÓN BOTÁNICA - Santa Cruz III
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO DE FAUNA - San Roque
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Santa Cruz III
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INVENTARIO DE FAUNA - Segura II
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO REDUCIDO - San Roque
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO DE FAUNA - La Paul
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRAMITACIÓN PATRIMONIO - La Paul
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO - La Paul
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO IX (PATRIMONIO CULTURAL) - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROFAUNA - SANTA CRUZ
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - San Isidro II
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - VILLENA
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PÁRAMO DE SARDÓN
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO FOTOGRAFICO - San Roque
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz III
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VIII (ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y SINÉRGICOS) - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SANTA CRUZ
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 1
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ROCHA I
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Fotografía - Segura II
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INVENTARIO DE FAUNA - Segura I
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLANOS - Stev
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - PROYECTO DE RESTAURACIÓN AMBIENTAL - Canteras II
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO IV (CATALOGO DE FAUNA) - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN III
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Segura I
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz IV
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz I
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ROCHA II
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROSPECCIÓN BOTÁNICA - San Isidro
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO PREVIO DE AVIFAUNA - San Roque
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Cartografía - Segura II
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz IV
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Stev
05/09/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE CICLO ANUAL DE FAUNA - Canteras II
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VI (ESTUDIO DE RUIDO) - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN III
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA DE CUMPLIMIENTO - ODÓN DE BUEN III
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL -ESTUDIO DE FAUNA DE CICLO ANUAL - Segura II
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - VALDEMORÉ II
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SAN ISIDRO
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Segura I
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - San Isidro
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL -ESTUDIO DE FAUNA DE CICLO ANUAL - Segura I
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Roque
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO FOTOGRAFICO - La Paul
28/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PARQUE EÓLICO CANTERAS I
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS DEL PARQUE EÓLICO - Canteras II
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO III (REPORTUAJE FOTOGRÁFICO Y SIMULACIÓN FOTOGRÁFICA) - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO V (ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIRÓPTEROS) - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ODÓN DE BUEN II
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 4
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Santa Cruz III
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS - Segura I
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Santa Cruz IV
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Isidro
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS - Segura II
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Stev
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO PREVIO DE AVIFAUNA - La Paul
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB genehmigt 575 Mio. Euro für Erneuerbare-Energien-Projekte von Repsol

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO II (PLANOS) - Las Majas
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177528441
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXOS I (COMUNICACIONES CON ORGANISMOS OFICIALES) - Las Majas
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177547013
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177538908
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Canteras II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177534086
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y ANÁLISIS DE SINERGIAS - SANTA CRUZ
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177560965
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Fotografía - Segura I
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177586327
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 2
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168691541
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO - San Roque
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177572861
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz III
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177555750
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ADENDA AL ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Isidro
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177565058
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLAN DE RESTAURACION VEGETAL - San Roque
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177564170
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRAMITACIÓN PATRIMONIO - San Roque
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177589843
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLAN DE RESTAURACION VEGETAL - La Paul
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177545318
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Las Majas
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177530666
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177554071
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177554110
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177552861
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXOS - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177540826
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Cartografía - Segura I
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177562237
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PÁRAMO DE BARRIL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168682197
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 3
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168692033
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - San Isidro
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177564769
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Santa Cruz IV
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177579960
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Stev
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177566808
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VII (ESTUDIO DE RIESGOS) - Las Majas
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177530667
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACULUMATIOS Y SINERGICOS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177554072
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177550664
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177546237
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLANOS - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177570407
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROSPECCIÓN BOTÁNICA - Santa Cruz III
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177561367
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177570580
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO DE FAUNA - San Roque
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177568395
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Santa Cruz III
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177569479
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INVENTARIO DE FAUNA - Segura II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177574318
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO REDUCIDO - San Roque
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177564671
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO DE FAUNA - La Paul
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177540575
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRAMITACIÓN PATRIMONIO - La Paul
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177554592
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO - La Paul
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177553265
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO IX (PATRIMONIO CULTURAL) - Las Majas
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177534036
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROFAUNA - SANTA CRUZ
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177564106
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - San Isidro II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177585107
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - VILLENA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168685443
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PÁRAMO DE SARDÓN
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168692912
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO FOTOGRAFICO - San Roque
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177585509
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz III
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177560520
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VIII (ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y SINÉRGICOS) - Las Majas
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177536664
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SANTA CRUZ
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177568081
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 1
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168694186
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ROCHA I
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168687415
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Fotografía - Segura II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177574879
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INVENTARIO DE FAUNA - Segura I
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177591056
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLANOS - Stev
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177572862
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177561423
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - PROYECTO DE RESTAURACIÓN AMBIENTAL - Canteras II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177529857
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO IV (CATALOGO DE FAUNA) - Las Majas
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177530271
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177550693
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177566418
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Segura I
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177564164
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz IV
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177574702
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz I
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168687199
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ROCHA II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168693343
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROSPECCIÓN BOTÁNICA - San Isidro
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177585106
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO PREVIO DE AVIFAUNA - San Roque
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177571337
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Cartografía - Segura II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177574705
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz IV
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177584089
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Stev
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177588838
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
Datum der Veröffentlichung
5 Sep 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
169775242
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE CICLO ANUAL DE FAUNA - Canteras II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177536031
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VI (ESTUDIO DE RUIDO) - Las Majas
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177527504
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177550883
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA DE CUMPLIMIENTO - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177549354
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL -ESTUDIO DE FAUNA DE CICLO ANUAL - Segura II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177579800
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - VALDEMORÉ II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168694512
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SAN ISIDRO
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168695914
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Segura I
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177591057
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - San Isidro
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177591063
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL -ESTUDIO DE FAUNA DE CICLO ANUAL - Segura I
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177591055
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Roque
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177582061
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO FOTOGRAFICO - La Paul
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177540486
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PARQUE EÓLICO CANTERAS I
Datum der Veröffentlichung
28 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168685375
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS DEL PARQUE EÓLICO - Canteras II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177538245
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO III (REPORTUAJE FOTOGRÁFICO Y SIMULACIÓN FOTOGRÁFICA) - Las Majas
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177547941
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO V (ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIRÓPTEROS) - Las Majas
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177538935
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177554070
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 4
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168689574
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Santa Cruz III
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177570287
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS - Segura I
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177574704
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Santa Cruz IV
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177565991
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Isidro
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177585504
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177562236
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS - Segura II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177580554
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Stev
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177564672
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO PREVIO DE AVIFAUNA - La Paul
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Sep 2023
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
177554591
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20220947
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO II (PLANOS) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXOS I (COMUNICACIONES CON ORGANISMOS OFICIALES) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Canteras II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y ANÁLISIS DE SINERGIAS - SANTA CRUZ
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Fotografía - Segura I
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 2
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO - San Roque
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz III
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ADENDA AL ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Isidro
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLAN DE RESTAURACION VEGETAL - San Roque
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRAMITACIÓN PATRIMONIO - San Roque
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLAN DE RESTAURACION VEGETAL - La Paul
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXOS - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Cartografía - Segura I
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PÁRAMO DE BARRIL
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 3
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - San Isidro
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Santa Cruz IV
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Stev
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VII (ESTUDIO DE RIESGOS) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACULUMATIOS Y SINERGICOS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLANOS - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROSPECCIÓN BOTÁNICA - Santa Cruz III
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO DE FAUNA - San Roque
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Santa Cruz III
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INVENTARIO DE FAUNA - Segura II
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO REDUCIDO - San Roque
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO DE FAUNA - La Paul
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRAMITACIÓN PATRIMONIO - La Paul
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO - La Paul
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO IX (PATRIMONIO CULTURAL) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROFAUNA - SANTA CRUZ
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - San Isidro II
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - VILLENA
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PÁRAMO DE SARDÓN
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO FOTOGRAFICO - San Roque
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz III
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VIII (ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y SINÉRGICOS) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SANTA CRUZ
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 1
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ROCHA I
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Fotografía - Segura II
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INVENTARIO DE FAUNA - Segura I
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLANOS - Stev
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - PROYECTO DE RESTAURACIÓN AMBIENTAL - Canteras II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO IV (CATALOGO DE FAUNA) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Segura I
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz IV
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz I
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ROCHA II
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROSPECCIÓN BOTÁNICA - San Isidro
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO PREVIO DE AVIFAUNA - San Roque
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Cartografía - Segura II
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz IV
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Stev
Related public register
05/09/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE CICLO ANUAL DE FAUNA - Canteras II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VI (ESTUDIO DE RUIDO) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA DE CUMPLIMIENTO - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL -ESTUDIO DE FAUNA DE CICLO ANUAL - Segura II
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - VALDEMORÉ II
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SAN ISIDRO
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Segura I
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - San Isidro
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL -ESTUDIO DE FAUNA DE CICLO ANUAL - Segura I
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Roque
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO FOTOGRAFICO - La Paul
Related public register
28/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PARQUE EÓLICO CANTERAS I
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS DEL PARQUE EÓLICO - Canteras II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO III (REPORTUAJE FOTOGRÁFICO Y SIMULACIÓN FOTOGRÁFICA) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO V (ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIRÓPTEROS) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 4
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Santa Cruz III
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS - Segura I
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Santa Cruz IV
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Isidro
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS - Segura II
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Stev
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO PREVIO DE AVIFAUNA - La Paul
Andere Links
Übersicht
REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
Datenblätter
REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB genehmigt 575 Mio. Euro für Erneuerbare-Energien-Projekte von Repsol

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB genehmigt 575 Mio. Euro für Erneuerbare-Energien-Projekte von Repsol
Andere Links
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO II (PLANOS) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXOS I (COMUNICACIONES CON ORGANISMOS OFICIALES) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Canteras II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y ANÁLISIS DE SINERGIAS - SANTA CRUZ
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Fotografía - Segura I
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 2
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO - San Roque
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz III
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ADENDA AL ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Isidro
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLAN DE RESTAURACION VEGETAL - San Roque
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRAMITACIÓN PATRIMONIO - San Roque
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLAN DE RESTAURACION VEGETAL - La Paul
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXOS - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Cartografía - Segura I
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PÁRAMO DE BARRIL
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 3
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - San Isidro
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Santa Cruz IV
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Stev
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VII (ESTUDIO DE RIESGOS) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACULUMATIOS Y SINERGICOS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLANOS - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROSPECCIÓN BOTÁNICA - Santa Cruz III
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO DE FAUNA - San Roque
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Santa Cruz III
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INVENTARIO DE FAUNA - Segura II
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO REDUCIDO - San Roque
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO DE FAUNA - La Paul
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRAMITACIÓN PATRIMONIO - La Paul
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO - La Paul
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO IX (PATRIMONIO CULTURAL) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROFAUNA - SANTA CRUZ
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - San Isidro II
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - VILLENA
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PÁRAMO DE SARDÓN
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO FOTOGRAFICO - San Roque
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz III
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VIII (ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y SINÉRGICOS) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SANTA CRUZ
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 1
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ROCHA I
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Fotografía - Segura II
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INVENTARIO DE FAUNA - Segura I
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLANOS - Stev
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - PROYECTO DE RESTAURACIÓN AMBIENTAL - Canteras II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO IV (CATALOGO DE FAUNA) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Segura I
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz IV
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz I
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ROCHA II
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROSPECCIÓN BOTÁNICA - San Isidro
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO PREVIO DE AVIFAUNA - San Roque
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Cartografía - Segura II
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz IV
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Stev
Related public register
05/09/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE CICLO ANUAL DE FAUNA - Canteras II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VI (ESTUDIO DE RUIDO) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA DE CUMPLIMIENTO - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL -ESTUDIO DE FAUNA DE CICLO ANUAL - Segura II
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - VALDEMORÉ II
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SAN ISIDRO
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Segura I
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - San Isidro
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL -ESTUDIO DE FAUNA DE CICLO ANUAL - Segura I
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Roque
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO FOTOGRAFICO - La Paul
Related public register
28/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PARQUE EÓLICO CANTERAS I
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS DEL PARQUE EÓLICO - Canteras II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO III (REPORTUAJE FOTOGRÁFICO Y SIMULACIÓN FOTOGRÁFICA) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO V (ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIRÓPTEROS) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 4
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Santa Cruz III
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS - Segura I
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Santa Cruz IV
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Isidro
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS - Segura II
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Stev
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO PREVIO DE AVIFAUNA - La Paul

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen