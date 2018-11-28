Where would you like to collect your ebook ?

Where would you like to collect your ebook ?

Description

The annual EIB Investment Survey (EIBIS) gathers qualitative and quantitative information on investment activities by around 12 000 companies across the EU, their financing requirements and the difficulties they face.

This brochure provides an overview of 2018 results for France.

Get the EIB Investment Survey for each EU country here.