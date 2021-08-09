Description
The European Union’s COVID-19 recovery plan could be the impetus businesses need to invest in climate measures and prepare for the transition to a net-zero carbon economy. Our newest climate report looks at how firms’ view these twin challenges and their preparedness to meet them.
- Firms are more aware of the physical risks posed by climate change, but less aware of the risks caused by the transition to clean energy.
- Almost half of EU firms surveyed are investing in climate change measures, compared with roughly one-third of US firms.
- Uncertainty over regulation and taxation continues to hamper climate investments.
To green its economy, Europe needs a comprehensive strategy that will provide businesses with the guidance they need to invest in climate preparedness and the energy transition.
Country scoreboard
Country scoreboard: SMEs
Country scoreboard: Large Firms
Country dashboards
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- United Kingdom
- United States
Please see our related story: Firms brace for climate change
All publications in this series
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: CESEE overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Austria overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Poland overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Romania overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Denmark overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Greece overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Slovakia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Belgium overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Netherlands overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Sweden overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Estonia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Czechia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Luxembourg overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: United States overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Lithuania overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Ireland overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Italy overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Germany overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Portugal overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Hungary overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Finland overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Slovenia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Malta overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Spain overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Cyprus overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: France overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Bulgaria overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Latvia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Croatia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: Croatia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: Luxembourg overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: Bulgaria overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: Lithuania overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: Estonia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: Germany overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: Portugal overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: Hungary overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: Sweden overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: Denmark overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: Malta overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: Romania overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: Slovakia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: Spain overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: United States overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: Austria overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: Cyprus overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: Latvia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: The Netherlands overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: Slovenia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: Czechia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: France overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: Greece overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: Ireland overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: Poland overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: Belgium overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: Finland overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: Italy overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024 - European Union overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - Denmark overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - Malta overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - Croatia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - United States overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - Greece overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - Slovakia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - Czech Republic overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - Austria overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - Finland overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - Slovenia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - Poland overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - Estonia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - Latvia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - Sweden overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - Ireland overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - Lithuania overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - Hungary overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - Romania overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - Bulgaria overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - Cyprus overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - Portugal overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - Spain overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - France overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - Italy overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - Germany overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - Belgium overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - Luxembourg overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - Netherlands overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2023 - CESEE overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2024: CESEE overview
- EIB Investment Survey - European Union Overview
- The state of local infrastructure investment in Europe - EIB Municipalities Survey 2022-2023
- What drives firms' investment in climate action? Evidence from the 2022-2023 EIB Investment Survey
- Digitalisation in Europe 2022-2023: Evidence from the EIB Investment Survey
- EIB Investment Survey 2022 - Croatia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2022 - Spain overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2022 - Czech Republic overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2022 - Austria overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2022 - Denmark overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2022 - Finland overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2022 - Cyprus overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2022 - Malta overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2022 - Latvia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2022 - Greece overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2022 - Bulgaria overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2022 - Romania overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2022 - Luxembourg overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2022 - USA overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2022 - Hungary overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2022 - Lithuania overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2022 - Poland overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2022 - Sweden overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2022 - Slovenia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2022 - Ireland overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2022 - Belgium overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2022 - Slovakia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2022 - Estonia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2022 - Netherlands overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2022 - Portugal overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2022 - CESEE overview
- Regional Cohesion in Europe 2021-2022
- What drives firms' investment in climate action?
- Digitalisation in Europe 2021-2022
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - United Kingdom overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - USA overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - Romania overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - Poland overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - Italy overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - Hungary overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - Slovenia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - Lithuania overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - Slovakia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - Portugal overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - Greece overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - Netherlands overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - Malta overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - Luxembourg overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - Latvia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - Ireland overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - Spain overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - Sweden overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - Finland overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - Czech Republic overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - Bulgaria overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - France overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - Germany overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - Cyprus overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - Croatia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - Austria overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - Estonia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - CESEE overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - Denmark overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - Belgium overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2021 - EU overview
- Regional Cohesion in Europe 2020-2021
- The state of local infrastructure investment in Europe
- Digitalisation in Europe 2020-2021
- EIBIS 2020 - EU overview
- EIBIS 2020 - Luxembourg overview
- EIBIS 2020 - Poland overview
- EIBIS 2020 - Latvia overview
- EIBIS 2020 - Netherlands overview
- EIBIS 2020 - Portugal overview
- EIBIS 2020 - Italy overview
- EIBIS 2020 - Ireland overview
- EIBIS 2020 - Lithuania overview
- EIBIS 2020 - Malta overview
- EIBIS 2020 - Sweden overview
- EIBIS 2020 - Germany overview
- EIBIS 2020 - France overview
- EIBIS 2020 - Greece overview
- EIBIS 2020 - Hungary overview
- EIBIS 2020 - Spain overview
- EIBIS 2020 - Denmark overview
- EIBIS 2020 - Estonia overview
- EIBIS 2020 - Slovakia overview
- EIBIS 2020 - Romania overview
- EIBIS 2020 - Finland overview
- EIBIS 2020 - Slovenia overview
- EIBIS 2020 - Czech Republic overview
- EIBIS 2020 - Cyprus overview
- EIBIS 2020 - CESEE overview
- EIBIS 2020 - Croatia overview
- EIBIS 2020 - Bulgaria overview
- EIBIS 2020 - Belgium overview
- EIBIS 2020 - Austria overview
- EIBIS 2020 - USA overview
- EIBIS 2020 - United Kingdom overview
- Going green
- Who is prepared for the new digital age? - Evidence from the EIB Investment Survey
- EIBIS 2019 - USA overview
- EIBIS 2019 - EU overview
- EIBIS 2019 - United Kingdom overview
- EIBIS 2019 - Sweden overview
- EIBIS 2019 - Spain overview
- EIBIS 2019 - Slovenia overview
- EIBIS 2019 - Slovakia overview
- EIBIS 2019 - Romania overview
- EIBIS 2019 - Portugal overview
- EIBIS 2019 - Poland overview
- EIBIS 2019 - Netherlands overview
- EIBIS 2019 - Malta overview
- EIBIS 2019 - Luxembourg overview
- EIBIS 2019 - Lithuania overview
- EIBIS 2019 - Latvia overview
- EIBIS 2019 - Italy overview
- EIBIS 2019 - Ireland overview
- EIBIS 2019 - Hungary overview
- EIBIS 2019 - Greece overview
- EIBIS 2019 - Germany overview
- EIBIS 2019 - France overview
- EIBIS 2019 - Finland overview
- EIBIS 2019 - Estonia overview
- EIBIS 2019 - Czech Republic overview
- EIBIS 2019 - Denmark overview
- EIBIS 2019 - Croatia overview
- EIBIS 2019 - Bulgaria overview
- EIBIS 2019 - Belgium overview
- EIBIS 2019 - Austria overview
- EIBIS 2019 - CESEE overview
- EIBIS 2019 - Cyprus overview
- EIBIS 2018 - CESEE overview
- EIBIS 2018 - Czech republic overview
- EIBIS 2018 - Estonia overview
- EIBIS 2018 - Greece overview
- EIBIS 2018 - Malta overview
- EIBIS 2018 - Netherlands overview
- EIBIS 2018 - Spain overview
- EIBIS 2018 - United Kingdom overview
- EIBIS 2018 - Denmark overview
- EIBIS 2018 - EU overview
- EIBIS 2018 - Bulgaria overview
- EIBIS 2018 - Croatia overview
- EIBIS 2018 - Ireland overview
- EIBIS 2018 - Germany overview
- EIBIS 2018 - Poland overview
- EIBIS 2018 - Latvia overview
- EIBIS 2018 - Romania overview
- EIBIS 2018 - Slovenia overview
- EIBIS 2018 - Sweden overview
- EIBIS 2018 - Belgium overview
- EIBIS 2018 - Italy overview
- EIBIS 2018 - Lithuania overview
- EIBIS 2018 - Luxembourg overview
- EIBIS 2018 - Slovakia overview
- EIBIS 2018 - Austria overview
- EIBIS 2018 - Cyprus overview
- EIBIS 2018 - France overview
- EIBIS 2018 - Hungary overview
- EIBIS 2018 - Finland overview
- EIBIS 2018 - Portugal overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Regional results
- EIBIS 2017 - CESEE overview
- EIBIS 2017 - EU overview
- EIBIS 2017 - France overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Malta overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Poland overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Spain overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Austria overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Bulgaria overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Estonia overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Hungary overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Ireland overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Latvia overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Lithuania overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Slovenia overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Municipal Infrastructure
- EIBIS 2017 - Municipal Infrastructure: EU Overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Italy overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Luxembourg overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Slovakia overview
- EIBIS 2017 - United Kingdom overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Cyprus overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Finland overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Netherlands overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Croatia overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Denmark overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Germany overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Romania overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Belgium overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Greece overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Sweden overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Czech republic overview
- EIBIS 2017 - Portugal overview
- EIBIS 2016 - Hungary overview
- EIBIS 2016 - Latvia overview
- EIBIS 2016 - Belgium overview
- EIBIS 2016 - Lithuania overview
- EIBIS 2016 - Bulgaria overview
- EIBIS 2016 - Denmark overview
- EIBIS 2016 - Greece overview
- EIBIS 2016 - Luxembourg overview
- EIBIS 2016 - Finland overview
- EIBIS 2016 - Malta overview
- EIBIS 2016 - Cyprus overview
- EIBIS 2016 - Czech republic overview
- EIBIS 2016 - Germany overview
- EIBIS 2016 - Croatia overview
- EIBIS 2016 - Estonia overview
- EIBIS 2016 - EU overview
- EIBIS 2016 - Netherlands overview
- EIBIS 2016 - CESEE overview
- EIBIS 2016 - Ireland overview
- EIBIS 2016 - Romania overview
- EIBIS 2016 - Sweden overview
- EIBIS 2016 - United Kingdom overview
- EIBIS 2016 - Portugal overview
- EIBIS 2016 - Slovenia overview
- EIBIS - Surveying Corporate Investment Activities, Needs and Financing in the EU - 2016/2017
- EIBIS 2016 - Slovakia overview
- EIBIS 2016 - Spain overview
- EIBIS 2016 - Italy overview
- EIBIS 2016 - Austria overview
- EIBIS 2016 - France overview
- EIBIS 2016 - Poland overview