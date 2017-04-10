  • Publication information

    10 Apr 2017

    • Related tags

    • EIBIS
    • Economics
    • Slovakia

Part of the series :

PDF (EN)

Description

The annual EIB Group Survey on Investment and Investment Finance (EIBIS) gathers qualitative and quantitative information on investment activities by around 12 000 companies across the EU, their financing requirements and the difficulties they face.

This brochure provides an overview of 2016 results for Slovakia.