    11 Jul 2018

    DOI: 10.2867/100224

Description

This overview presents selected findings from EIBIS 2017 for regional groups. It reveals that firms in higher income regions are more optimistic and that investment in these regions is more oriented towards innovation.

Firms in less prosperous regions, by contrast, see larger investment gaps and are more likely to be finance-constrained. Uncertainty about the future and availability of staff with the right skills are main barriers to investment across all regional income categories.