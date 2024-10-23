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EU firms weathered recent shocks, such as the energy crisis, relatively well. But tougher economic conditions are starting to weigh on firms’ willingness to invest.

The share of firms expecting to increase rather than decrease investment halved in 2024, falling to a net balance of 7% from 14% in 2023.

The outlook for the future is mixed. The 2024 edition of the EIB Investment Survey, which collects data for around 13 000 firms in the European Union, finds that, on balance, businesses are worried about the political and regulatory environment and the overall economy. But they are more optimistic about business prospects and financial conditions, which they see as improving slightly.

The survey also finds that many European businesses are satisfied with their level of investment over the past three years and are committed to tackling climate change and embracing digital technologies.

Please see our related story: EIB Investment Survey 2024