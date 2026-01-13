Description
This unique insight into the corporate investment in Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe (CESEE) examines companies' finance needs and the constraints they face. The 2025 edition also provides insight into the pressing issues facing firms, such as climate change, the green transition, trade and tariffs, digitalisation and artificial intelligence. The survey, which has been administered since 2016, covers about 13 000 firms across the European Union, including a small sample of US firms.
All editions of this publication
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Croatia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: France overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Spain overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Slovenia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Slovakia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Portugal overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Poland overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Malta overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Lithuania overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Latvia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Italy overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Germany overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Finland overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Denmark overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Czechia overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Bulgaria overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Cyprus overview
- EIB Investment Survey 2025
- EIB Investment Survey 2025: Austria overview