Description

This unique insight into the corporate investment in Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe (CESEE) examines companies' finance needs and the constraints they face. The 2025 edition also provides insight into the pressing issues facing firms, such as climate change, the green transition, trade and tariffs, digitalisation and artificial intelligence. The survey, which has been administered since 2016, covers about 13 000 firms across the European Union, including a small sample of US firms.