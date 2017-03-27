  • Publication information

    27 Mar 2017

    • Related tags

    • EIBIS
    • Economics
    • Italy

Part of the series :

Description

The annual EIB Group Survey on Investment and Investment Finance (EIBIS) gathers qualitative and quantitative information on investment activities by around 12 000 companies across the EU, their financing requirements and the difficulties they face.

This brochure provides an overview of 2016 results for Italy.