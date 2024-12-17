Search En menu en ClientConnect
Understanding Europe's housing challenges and solutions

Find research and data that can help you understand housing market trends, using EIB analysis alongside key EU sources, and explore how we address these challenges through dedicated financing solutions and advisory support.

Finance and advice for your housing project

From small businesses and start-ups, to large corporations and local authorities, discover how we can help you.

Discover our solutions  

what you need to know

Housing challenges in Europe

The European housing sector faces unprecedented challenges affecting millions of citizens - from rising costs and declining affordability to aging infrastructure and lower energy efficiency.

Rising housing costs outpace incomes

Housing costs have increasingly outpaced household incomes, with the gap widening dramatically since 2019.

  • Affordability of homes has worsened making homeownership difficult, especially for first-time buyers.
  • Since 2019, the price-to-income ratio has increased sharply, accelerating during the pandemic
  • By 2022, housing was nearly 20% less affordable than in 2015

Europe’s ageing housing stock

This visualisation breaks down Europe's housing stock by construction period. Buildings constructed in earlier decades generally consume more energy and cost more to maintain.

  • Nearly 50% of EU housing was built before 1980, requiring significant renovation
  • Only a small fraction of buildings were constructed after 2011
  • Renovation needs present opportunities for energy efficiency improvements

Innovation gap in the EU construction sector

Construction companies are less likely to innovate than the EU business average, affecting sector productivity.

  • 76% of construction companies do not innovate compared to 68% across all sectors
  • Less than 7% of construction companies create breakthrough innovations
  • Only one in four construction firms implement any form of innovation

Our response

Addressing Europe's housing challenges

The EIB Group is tackling these challenges through strategic investments and partnerships across the EU.

Our housing investments are improving lives across Europe. Our portfolio over the last five years (2020-2024) includes

  • Total financing for improved energy efficiency: €6.4 billion
  • Total financing for affordable housing: €9.2 billion
  • More than 267 000  newly built housing units
  • More than 403 000  renovated housing units

Through our projects across the European Union, we're addressing housing affordability while promoting sustainability and energy efficiency.

Housing units built or renovated with our support

Breakdown of EIB Group housing financing

Our financing by country

Key publications

17 December 2024

EIB Group Product Catalogue

An overview of the financial and advisory instruments provided by the EIB Group, highlighting their features, benefits and the impact they have on the broader economy.

Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
24 June 2024

Promoting gender equality in public social housing

By showcasing Valencia’s ambitious gender-inclusive social housing project, the report demonstrates the integration of gender perspectives in public housing.

Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Diversity and gender Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
18 March 2024

Sustainable innovation

The European Investment Bank is working hard to improve water and address the lack of affordable housing, while also supporting EU enlargement countries.

Urban development Water, wastewater management Affordable and sustainable housing Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing

More data and resources

Explore key European housing statistics, research papers, and practical resources to support your housing project.

Housing data and research

Resources for the housing sector

Case studies

Examples of how the EIB finances affordable and sustainable housing

  •
    3 December 2024

    A home in Malta

    An innovative social housing project in Malta addresses growing demand and with affordable, sustainable housing.

    Infrastructure Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Sustainability Malta European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 27 November 2024

    Lots of room to rent

    The availability of affordable housing in Vienna and other Austrian cities is no accident. It’s the result of a carefully designed 100-year old system.

    Infrastructure Urban development Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Sustainability Austria European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
  • 22 November 2024

    Rooms to grow

    Students in Cyprus struggle to find affordable housing. A Cypriot university and municipality are building modern, sustainable accommodation to tackle the issue

    Infrastructure Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Cyprus European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 16 October 2024

    ‘I feel happy here’

    Affordable and sustainable housing in the north of Sweden will help a population growing because of investment in Skellefteå's green industries

    Infrastructure Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Sustainability Sweden European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 2 May 2024

    EU delivers: ‘I feel human again‘

    Social housing backed by loans from the European Investment Bank transforms the lives of people priced out of the market in Ireland

    Infrastructure Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Ireland European Union Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 25 November 2022

    In tune with the Zeitgeist

    The first InvestEU project in Germany will support the construction of 640 social and affordable housing units with high energy efficiency in the city of Hannover.

    Urban development InvestEU Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Germany European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
  • 6 July 2020

    Taking climate risk out of the home equation

    Dominican Republic helps residents build new lives outside of risky areas for hurricanes and earthquakes

    Infrastructure Urban development Climate Affordable and sustainable housing Dominican Republic Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 3 July 2020

    Shelter for the climate

    When people can’t afford to live close to their work, their quality of life suffers. And so does the climate. Think of social housing as climate projects that aim to counter the need for long commutes that emit lots of carbon.

    Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Austria Sweden Botswana Poland France Namibia European Union Sub-Saharan Africa Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 27 October 2017

    A birds-eye view of smart city regeneration

    How the EIB’s JASPERS program helped Malta’s smart city rejuvenation strategy really take off.

    Infrastructure Urban development Jaspers Financial instruments Smart cities Affordable and sustainable housing Malta European Union Infrastructure Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Affordable and sustainable housing

Latest news

The EIB supports new investments in affordable and sustainable housing 

  •
    2 April 2025

    Spain: EIB Group and BBVA provide €185 million for sustainable housing projects promoted by small businesses and mid-caps

    The EIB Group – made up of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF) – has signed a new €93 million synthetic securitisation operation with BBVA for 100% green projects. This investment will allow BBVA to mobilise around €185 million to finance the construction of residential buildings with near-zero emissions by small and medium firms (SMEs) and mid-caps in Spain’s real estate sector.

    Urban development Social sustainability SMEs InvestEU Affordable and sustainable housing SMEs/Midcaps Spain European Union Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 1 April 2025

    Greece: EIB supports student housing and campus upgrades of the University of Crete

    The University of Crete in Greece will benefit from €95 million in European Investment Bank (EIB) financing to help build affordable student housing and upgrade campus facilities as part of a pioneering Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project awarded to the AKTOR Group.

    Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Ioannis Tsakiris Management committee Education and training Greece European Union Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 6 March 2025

    President Calviño at the EIB Group Forum: Partnering to boost affordable and sustainable housing across Europe

    EIB Group President Nadia Calviño's keynote speech at the special session on "Partnering to boost affordable and sustainable housing across Europe," during the 2025 edition of the EIB Group Forum.

    Urban development Interviews Affordable and sustainable housing Management committee EIB Group Forum Nadia Calviño European Union Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 6 March 2025

    European Commission and EIB group lay foundations for a new pan-European investment platform for affordable and sustainable housing

    The European Commission and the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group are partnering with Europe’s national promotional banks (NPBs) and international financial institutions (IFIs) to develop new financing opportunities for affordable and sustainable housing across Europe. At the EIB Group Forum in Luxembourg today, EIB Group President Nadia Calviño and European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen underlined the importance of tackling one of the most pressing concerns of citizens and governments in the European Union. They advocated a pan-European push that brings together local and national, public and private actors to catalyse finance and urgent action under the Commission’s upcoming European Affordable Housing Plan.

    Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Management committee EIB Group Forum Nadia Calviño Sustainability Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 19 February 2025

    EIB Group invests €12.3 billion in Spain in 2024, with record investments in climate action, energy, innovation and housing

    The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group), which comprises the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed new financing worth €12.3 billion in Spain in 2024 – around 14% of the Group’s total financing figure

    Urban development Climate Affordable and sustainable housing Management committee Nadia Calviño Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
  • 21 January 2025

    Sweden: City of Malmö to build thousands of energy-efficient homes with EIB financing of €225 million

    The European Investment Bank (EIB) will lend the Swedish city of Malmö SEK 2.6 billion (around €225 million) to build energy-efficient homes. The project will add more than 1,500 apartments in the city while advancing European Union climate goals and helping Sweden achieve its own energy-efficiency targets.

    Urban development Thomas ÖSTROS Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Management committee Sweden European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
  • 11 December 2024

    Lithuania and EIB team up in €100 million initiative for greener housing

    The Lithuanian government and the European Investment Bank (EIB) are joining forces in a €100 million initiative to renovate more than 700 apartment buildings in the country.

    Urban development Environment Thomas ÖSTROS Affordable and sustainable housing Management committee Lithuania European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 20 November 2024

    Croatia’s biggest cities to get EIB guidance on developing affordable housing

    The European Investment Bank (EIB) will advise five major Croatian cities – Zagreb, Rijeka, Split, Osijek and Varaždin – on expanding social and affordable homes to meet growing demand from residents. Under an advisory agreement with the five cities, the EIB will lend its expertise to them in tackling challenges including a need to increase housing for socially vulnerable and low-income people.

    Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Management committee Teresa Czerwińska Croatia European Union Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Affordable and sustainable housing
  • 29 October 2024

    Germany: EIB supports affordable housing in Bremen

    The European Investment Bank (EIB) is granting a €125 million loan to housing-company GEWOBA AG Wohnen und Bauen in Bremen. The loan supports an extensive €500 million building and renovation project to increase the supply of affordable and climate-friendly housing in Bremen and Bremerhaven by the company that is majority-owned by the two municipalities. The flats will meet the high energy efficiency standards set out by the European Union and at least meet the German energy standard of KfW Efficiency House 55.

    Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Management committee Nicola Beer Germany European Union Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing

Events

Explore past and upcoming housing events
5 March 2025

EIB Group Forum 2025

Investing in a more sustainable and secure Europe
19 November 2024

Technical Workshop

Developing actionable strategies to increase the supply of affordable and sustainable housing
18 July 2024

Scaling up Support on Affordable and Sustainable Housing

This first meeting focused on exploring key administrative, economic and financial barriers and levers to unlock investments