what you need to know

Housing challenges in Europe
The European housing sector faces unprecedented challenges affecting millions of citizens - from rising costs and declining affordability to aging infrastructure and lower energy efficiency.
Rising housing costs outpace incomes
Housing costs have increasingly outpaced household incomes, with the gap widening dramatically since 2019.
- Affordability of homes has worsened making homeownership difficult, especially for first-time buyers.
- Since 2019, the price-to-income ratio has increased sharply, accelerating during the pandemic
- By 2022, housing was nearly 20% less affordable than in 2015
Europe’s ageing housing stock
This visualisation breaks down Europe's housing stock by construction period. Buildings constructed in earlier decades generally consume more energy and cost more to maintain.
- Nearly 50% of EU housing was built before 1980, requiring significant renovation
- Only a small fraction of buildings were constructed after 2011
- Renovation needs present opportunities for energy efficiency improvements
Innovation gap in the EU construction sector
Construction companies are less likely to innovate than the EU business average, affecting sector productivity.
- 76% of construction companies do not innovate compared to 68% across all sectors
- Less than 7% of construction companies create breakthrough innovations
- Only one in four construction firms implement any form of innovation
Our response
Addressing Europe's housing challenges
The EIB Group is tackling these challenges through strategic investments and partnerships across the EU.
Our housing investments are improving lives across Europe. Our portfolio over the last five years (2020-2024) includes
- Total financing for improved energy efficiency: €6.4 billion
- Total financing for affordable housing: €9.2 billion
- More than 267 000 newly built housing units
- More than 403 000 renovated housing units
Through our projects across the European Union, we're addressing housing affordability while promoting sustainability and energy efficiency.
Housing units built or renovated with our support
Breakdown of EIB Group housing financing
Our financing by country
Key publications
EIB Group Product Catalogue
An overview of the financial and advisory instruments provided by the EIB Group, highlighting their features, benefits and the impact they have on the broader economy.
Promoting gender equality in public social housing
By showcasing Valencia’s ambitious gender-inclusive social housing project, the report demonstrates the integration of gender perspectives in public housing.
Sustainable innovation
The European Investment Bank is working hard to improve water and address the lack of affordable housing, while also supporting EU enlargement countries.
More data and resources
Explore key European housing statistics, research papers, and practical resources to support your housing project.
Housing data and research
- Housing price statistics - Eurostat
- Rising housing costs in the EU: the facts (infographics) | European Parliament
- House for All: Access to Affordable and Quality Housing for All People | ESPON
- Housing in Europe – 2023 edition - Interactive publications - Eurostat
- Age of leaving the parental home steady in 2023 - News articles - Eurostat
- Unaffordable and inadequate housing in Europe | European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions
Resources for the housing sector
- Housing Europe · Public, cooperative, social housing sector in Europe
- Funding for cities - European Commission
- Affordable housing initiative - European Commission
- Urban Agenda for the EU - European Commission
- Operational toolkit on the use of EU funds for investments in social housing and associated services - European Commission
- Energy Performance of Buildings Directive
- A coordinated EU approach to housing | Think Tank | European Parliament
Case studies
Examples of how the EIB finances affordable and sustainable housing
-
A home in Malta
An innovative social housing project in Malta addresses growing demand and with affordable, sustainable housing.
-
Lots of room to rent
The availability of affordable housing in Vienna and other Austrian cities is no accident. It’s the result of a carefully designed 100-year old system.
-
Rooms to grow
Students in Cyprus struggle to find affordable housing. A Cypriot university and municipality are building modern, sustainable accommodation to tackle the issue
-
‘I feel happy here’
Affordable and sustainable housing in the north of Sweden will help a population growing because of investment in Skellefteå's green industries
-
EU delivers: ‘I feel human again‘
Social housing backed by loans from the European Investment Bank transforms the lives of people priced out of the market in Ireland
-
In tune with the Zeitgeist
The first InvestEU project in Germany will support the construction of 640 social and affordable housing units with high energy efficiency in the city of Hannover.
-
Taking climate risk out of the home equation
Dominican Republic helps residents build new lives outside of risky areas for hurricanes and earthquakes
-
Shelter for the climate
When people can’t afford to live close to their work, their quality of life suffers. And so does the climate. Think of social housing as climate projects that aim to counter the need for long commutes that emit lots of carbon.
-
A birds-eye view of smart city regeneration
How the EIB’s JASPERS program helped Malta’s smart city rejuvenation strategy really take off.
Latest news
The EIB supports new investments in affordable and sustainable housing
-
Spain: EIB Group and BBVA provide €185 million for sustainable housing projects promoted by small businesses and mid-caps
The EIB Group – made up of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF) – has signed a new €93 million synthetic securitisation operation with BBVA for 100% green projects. This investment will allow BBVA to mobilise around €185 million to finance the construction of residential buildings with near-zero emissions by small and medium firms (SMEs) and mid-caps in Spain’s real estate sector.
-
Greece: EIB supports student housing and campus upgrades of the University of Crete
The University of Crete in Greece will benefit from €95 million in European Investment Bank (EIB) financing to help build affordable student housing and upgrade campus facilities as part of a pioneering Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project awarded to the AKTOR Group.
-
President Calviño at the EIB Group Forum: Partnering to boost affordable and sustainable housing across Europe
EIB Group President Nadia Calviño's keynote speech at the special session on "Partnering to boost affordable and sustainable housing across Europe," during the 2025 edition of the EIB Group Forum.
-
European Commission and EIB group lay foundations for a new pan-European investment platform for affordable and sustainable housing
The European Commission and the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group are partnering with Europe’s national promotional banks (NPBs) and international financial institutions (IFIs) to develop new financing opportunities for affordable and sustainable housing across Europe. At the EIB Group Forum in Luxembourg today, EIB Group President Nadia Calviño and European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen underlined the importance of tackling one of the most pressing concerns of citizens and governments in the European Union. They advocated a pan-European push that brings together local and national, public and private actors to catalyse finance and urgent action under the Commission’s upcoming European Affordable Housing Plan.
-
EIB Group invests €12.3 billion in Spain in 2024, with record investments in climate action, energy, innovation and housing
The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group), which comprises the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed new financing worth €12.3 billion in Spain in 2024 – around 14% of the Group’s total financing figure
-
Sweden: City of Malmö to build thousands of energy-efficient homes with EIB financing of €225 million
The European Investment Bank (EIB) will lend the Swedish city of Malmö SEK 2.6 billion (around €225 million) to build energy-efficient homes. The project will add more than 1,500 apartments in the city while advancing European Union climate goals and helping Sweden achieve its own energy-efficiency targets.
-
Lithuania and EIB team up in €100 million initiative for greener housing
The Lithuanian government and the European Investment Bank (EIB) are joining forces in a €100 million initiative to renovate more than 700 apartment buildings in the country.
-
Croatia’s biggest cities to get EIB guidance on developing affordable housing
The European Investment Bank (EIB) will advise five major Croatian cities – Zagreb, Rijeka, Split, Osijek and Varaždin – on expanding social and affordable homes to meet growing demand from residents. Under an advisory agreement with the five cities, the EIB will lend its expertise to them in tackling challenges including a need to increase housing for socially vulnerable and low-income people.
-
Germany: EIB supports affordable housing in Bremen
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is granting a €125 million loan to housing-company GEWOBA AG Wohnen und Bauen in Bremen. The loan supports an extensive €500 million building and renovation project to increase the supply of affordable and climate-friendly housing in Bremen and Bremerhaven by the company that is majority-owned by the two municipalities. The flats will meet the high energy efficiency standards set out by the European Union and at least meet the German energy standard of KfW Efficiency House 55.
Events
Explore past and upcoming housing events
EIB Group Forum 2025
Investing in a more sustainable and secure Europe
Technical Workshop
Developing actionable strategies to increase the supply of affordable and sustainable housing
Scaling up Support on Affordable and Sustainable Housing
This first meeting focused on exploring key administrative, economic and financial barriers and levers to unlock investments