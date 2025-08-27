EIB approves €16 billion in new financing, including additional support for energy security and housing in Ukraine

EIB

Financing the replenishment of Ukraine’s gas reserves.

€5.4 billion approved to scale up Europe’s energy infrastructure.

New securitisation and guarantee facility to foster European capital market integration and competitiveness.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Board of Directors approved €16 billion in new financing to support Ukraine’s energy security and resilience, strengthen the green transition in Europe, drive competitiveness and urban development and reinforce global partnerships.

The Board approved €5.4 billion in new financing for Europe’s green transition and energy security, including an offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea, small-scale photovoltaic plants and battery storage systems in Italy, the modernisation and expansion of electricity grids in Germany, renewable energy projects in France and further energy efficiency improvements throughout the European Union. Additionally, the EIB backed water and wastewater management in Belgium, urban development in Croatia and Poland, new schools in France and Lithuania and sustainable transport solutions in France, among other projects.

With a new securitisation and guarantee facility, the EIB aims to unlock over €13 billion through financial intermediaries to finance small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The facility involves the packaging of loans and debt held by banks and financial institutions into products that investors can buy. It allows banks to free up capital for new loans to households and businesses while enabling credit risk‑sharing.

The operation is a demonstration of the EIB Group’s leading role in Europe’s securitisation market, helping to unlock capital for SMEs, boosting competitiveness and contributing to the integration of Europe’s capital markets and the Savings and Investments Union.

Ukraine

On Ukraine, the EIB Board approved a €500 million package to bolster the country’s energy security and support affordable housing. The EIB will back state-owned Ukrainian energy utility Naftogaz as an urgent measure to finance the replenishment of the country’s natural gas reserves ahead of winter and following extensive damage caused by Russian attacks.

“The EIB Group has achieved cruising speed in delivering for Ukraine’s most urgent needs, including in the area of energy security,” said EIB Group President Nadia Calviño. “The package approved today shows our unwavering commitment and support to the country”.

As part of its work for Ukraine’s energy transition, Naftogaz has pledged to reinvest an amount equivalent to the EIB loan in renewable energy and decarbonisation projects, with the EIB providing technical assistance to support the company's green transition. The European Commission will back this loan through a guarantee under the EU Ukraine Investment Framework.

In addition, the EIB will support social and affordable housing across Ukraine, a sector severely affected by Russian attacks. The pilot phase will focus on the development of 1,600 housing units, supported by technical assistance and additional resources under the Ukraine Investment Framework.

Global partnerships

To strengthen EU global partnerships, the Board approved projects supporting climate and gender initiatives in Brazil’s Amazon region, advancing green energy projects in Mauritania, improving water supply and security in Pakistan and supporting Nigerian small businesses in the green and digital economy.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. The EIB finances investments in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world and Europe’s capital markets union.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the EU targets cohesion regions, where per-capita income is below the EU average, while almost 60% of annual EIB Group investments support climate action and environmental sustainability.

