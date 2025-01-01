Sweden: a sustainable story

All toilets flush to the sea

The water you use every day goes down your drain and…Well, do you really know where it goes then? Ultimately, it flows to the sea. But, first, it has to be treated, of course. In Lidingö, the Käppalaförbundet is carrying out a major upgrade of its wastewater treatment plant, the Käppalaverket. By improving the treatment of your wastewater (okay, it’s not just yours; we hear a lot of people around Stockholm use toilets), the plant will cut pollution in the receiving waters of the Stockholm Archipelago and the Baltic Sea. That’s a benefit to nature and to you.