REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR

The investment programme increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this programme also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy), on climate action and on economic and social cohesion. The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV and onshore wind), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation). As the schemes are expected to rely on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and/or unsubsidized commercial Power Purchase Agreements), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity and locational pricing), the programme improves market efficiency and competition. Approximately one-third of the pipeline is located in Transition and Less Developed regions.

The operation is expected to yield very good quality and results, mainly attributed to the excellent social benefits, avoided GHG emissions, fair employment creation, as well as the promoter's adequate capacity to implement and operate the projects over the term of the loan.

The EIB financial contribution is considered good and valuable to the client, as it offers more flexible conditions compared to market alternatives, in particular in terms of long availability period and flexible disbursements. The EIB loan will diversify the borrower's lender base and increase the share of loans in its total financing.