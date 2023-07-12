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REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 575,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 575,000,000
Energy : € 575,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/02/2024 : € 175,000,000
25/07/2023 : € 400,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO II (PLANOS) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXOS I (COMUNICACIONES CON ORGANISMOS OFICIALES) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Canteras II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y ANÁLISIS DE SINERGIAS - SANTA CRUZ
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Fotografía - Segura I
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 2
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO - San Roque
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz III
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ADENDA AL ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Isidro
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLAN DE RESTAURACION VEGETAL - San Roque
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRAMITACIÓN PATRIMONIO - San Roque
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLAN DE RESTAURACION VEGETAL - La Paul
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXOS - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Cartografía - Segura I
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PÁRAMO DE BARRIL
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 3
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - San Isidro
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Santa Cruz IV
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Stev
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VII (ESTUDIO DE RIESGOS) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACULUMATIOS Y SINERGICOS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLANOS - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROSPECCIÓN BOTÁNICA - Santa Cruz III
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
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12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO DE FAUNA - San Roque
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Santa Cruz III
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INVENTARIO DE FAUNA - Segura II
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO REDUCIDO - San Roque
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO DE FAUNA - La Paul
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRAMITACIÓN PATRIMONIO - La Paul
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO - La Paul
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO IX (PATRIMONIO CULTURAL) - Las Majas
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROFAUNA - SANTA CRUZ
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - San Isidro II
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10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - VILLENA
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10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PÁRAMO DE SARDÓN
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12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO FOTOGRAFICO - San Roque
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz III
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VIII (ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y SINÉRGICOS) - Las Majas
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SANTA CRUZ
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 1
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10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ROCHA I
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Fotografía - Segura II
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INVENTARIO DE FAUNA - Segura I
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLANOS - Stev
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - PROYECTO DE RESTAURACIÓN AMBIENTAL - Canteras II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO IV (CATALOGO DE FAUNA) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Segura I
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz IV
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz I
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ROCHA II
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROSPECCIÓN BOTÁNICA - San Isidro
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO PREVIO DE AVIFAUNA - San Roque
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Cartografía - Segura II
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz IV
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Stev
Related public register
05/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE CICLO ANUAL DE FAUNA - Canteras II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VI (ESTUDIO DE RUIDO) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA DE CUMPLIMIENTO - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL -ESTUDIO DE FAUNA DE CICLO ANUAL - Segura II
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - VALDEMORÉ II
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SAN ISIDRO
Related public register
10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Segura I
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - San Isidro
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL -ESTUDIO DE FAUNA DE CICLO ANUAL - Segura I
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12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Roque
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO FOTOGRAFICO - La Paul
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28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PARQUE EÓLICO CANTERAS I
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS DEL PARQUE EÓLICO - Canteras II
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO III (REPORTUAJE FOTOGRÁFICO Y SIMULACIÓN FOTOGRÁFICA) - Las Majas
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO V (ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIRÓPTEROS) - Las Majas
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ODÓN DE BUEN II
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10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 4
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Santa Cruz III
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS - Segura I
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Santa Cruz IV
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Isidro
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
Related public register
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS - Segura II
Related public register
12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Stev
Related public register
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO PREVIO DE AVIFAUNA - La Paul
Related press
Spain: EIB approves €575 million loan to support Repsol’s renewable energy projects

Summary sheet

Release date
27 July 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/07/2023
20220947
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
REPSOL SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 575 million
EUR 1159 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The investment programme covers the implementation and operation of a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) plants and wind farms, with an aggregate capacity of 1.09GW, to be located in various regions across Spain.

The aim is to support National and EU decarbonisation targets and contribute to climate change mitigation.

Additionality and Impact

The investment programme increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this programme also contributes to Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy), on climate action and on economic and social cohesion. The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV and onshore wind), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution (compared to fossil-fuel generation). As the schemes are expected to rely on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and/or unsubsidized commercial Power Purchase Agreements), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity and locational pricing), the programme improves market efficiency and competition. Approximately one-third of the pipeline is located in Transition and Less Developed regions.

The operation is expected to yield very good quality and results, mainly attributed to the excellent social benefits, avoided GHG emissions, fair employment creation, as well as the promoter's adequate capacity to implement and operate the projects over the term of the loan.

The EIB financial contribution is considered good and valuable to the client, as it offers more flexible conditions compared to market alternatives, in particular in terms of long availability period and flexible disbursements. The EIB loan will diversify the borrower's lender base and increase the share of loans in its total financing.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Solar PV plants and on-shore wind farms fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. Overhead transmission lines for the interconnection of the schemes to the grid falling under Annex I- due to their technical characteristics-, will be subject to an EIA process. The Bank will assess compliance with applicable EU Directives during appraisal, in particular concerning cumulative impacts and potential impacts on nature conservation sites.

The promoter is a private company and the schemes envisaged for this operation are market-based renewable energy projects, which do not enjoy any special or exclusive rights. Therefore, private sector procurement procedures should apply. This will be further reviewed during appraisal.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
12 July 2023
25 July 2023
Related documents
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO II (PLANOS) - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXOS I (COMUNICACIONES CON ORGANISMOS OFICIALES) - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Canteras II
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y ANÁLISIS DE SINERGIAS - SANTA CRUZ
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Fotografía - Segura I
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 2
10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO - San Roque
10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz III
12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ADENDA AL ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Isidro
12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLAN DE RESTAURACION VEGETAL - San Roque
12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRAMITACIÓN PATRIMONIO - San Roque
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLAN DE RESTAURACION VEGETAL - La Paul
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA - ODÓN DE BUEN II
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA - ODÓN DE BUEN III
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA - ODÓN DE BUEN II
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXOS - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Cartografía - Segura I
10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PÁRAMO DE BARRIL
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 3
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - San Isidro
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Santa Cruz IV
12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Stev
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VII (ESTUDIO DE RIESGOS) - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACULUMATIOS Y SINERGICOS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ODÓN DE BUEN III
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLANOS - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROSPECCIÓN BOTÁNICA - Santa Cruz III
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO DE FAUNA - San Roque
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Santa Cruz III
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INVENTARIO DE FAUNA - Segura II
12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO REDUCIDO - San Roque
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO DE FAUNA - La Paul
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRAMITACIÓN PATRIMONIO - La Paul
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO - La Paul
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO IX (PATRIMONIO CULTURAL) - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROFAUNA - SANTA CRUZ
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - San Isidro II
10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - VILLENA
10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PÁRAMO DE SARDÓN
12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO FOTOGRAFICO - San Roque
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz III
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VIII (ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y SINÉRGICOS) - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SANTA CRUZ
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 1
10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ROCHA I
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Fotografía - Segura II
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INVENTARIO DE FAUNA - Segura I
12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLANOS - Stev
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - PROYECTO DE RESTAURACIÓN AMBIENTAL - Canteras II
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO IV (CATALOGO DE FAUNA) - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN III
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Segura I
10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz IV
10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz I
10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ROCHA II
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROSPECCIÓN BOTÁNICA - San Isidro
12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO PREVIO DE AVIFAUNA - San Roque
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Cartografía - Segura II
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz IV
12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Stev
05/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE CICLO ANUAL DE FAUNA - Canteras II
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VI (ESTUDIO DE RUIDO) - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN III
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA DE CUMPLIMIENTO - ODÓN DE BUEN III
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL -ESTUDIO DE FAUNA DE CICLO ANUAL - Segura II
10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - VALDEMORÉ II
10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SAN ISIDRO
10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Segura I
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - San Isidro
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL -ESTUDIO DE FAUNA DE CICLO ANUAL - Segura I
12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Roque
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO FOTOGRAFICO - La Paul
28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PARQUE EÓLICO CANTERAS I
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS DEL PARQUE EÓLICO - Canteras II
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO III (REPORTUAJE FOTOGRÁFICO Y SIMULACIÓN FOTOGRÁFICA) - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO V (ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIRÓPTEROS) - Las Majas
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ODÓN DE BUEN II
10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 4
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Santa Cruz III
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS - Segura I
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Santa Cruz IV
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Isidro
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS - Segura II
12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Stev
08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO PREVIO DE AVIFAUNA - La Paul
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB approves €575 million loan to support Repsol’s renewable energy projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO II (PLANOS) - Las Majas
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177528441
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXOS I (COMUNICACIONES CON ORGANISMOS OFICIALES) - Las Majas
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177547013
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177538908
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Canteras II
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177534086
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y ANÁLISIS DE SINERGIAS - SANTA CRUZ
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177560965
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Fotografía - Segura I
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177586327
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 2
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168691541
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO - San Roque
Publication Date
10 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177572861
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz III
Publication Date
10 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177555750
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ADENDA AL ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Isidro
Publication Date
12 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177565058
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLAN DE RESTAURACION VEGETAL - San Roque
Publication Date
12 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177564170
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRAMITACIÓN PATRIMONIO - San Roque
Publication Date
12 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177589843
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLAN DE RESTAURACION VEGETAL - La Paul
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177545318
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Las Majas
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177530666
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177554071
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177554110
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177552861
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXOS - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177540826
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Cartografía - Segura I
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177562237
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PÁRAMO DE BARRIL
Publication Date
10 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168682197
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 3
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168692033
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - San Isidro
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177564769
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Santa Cruz IV
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177579960
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Stev
Publication Date
12 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177566808
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VII (ESTUDIO DE RIESGOS) - Las Majas
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177530667
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACULUMATIOS Y SINERGICOS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177554072
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177550664
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177546237
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLANOS - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177570407
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROSPECCIÓN BOTÁNICA - Santa Cruz III
Publication Date
10 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177561367
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177570580
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO DE FAUNA - San Roque
Publication Date
12 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177568395
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Santa Cruz III
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177569479
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INVENTARIO DE FAUNA - Segura II
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177574318
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO REDUCIDO - San Roque
Publication Date
12 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177564671
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO DE FAUNA - La Paul
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177540575
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRAMITACIÓN PATRIMONIO - La Paul
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177554592
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO - La Paul
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177553265
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO IX (PATRIMONIO CULTURAL) - Las Majas
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177534036
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROFAUNA - SANTA CRUZ
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177564106
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - San Isidro II
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177585107
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - VILLENA
Publication Date
10 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168685443
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PÁRAMO DE SARDÓN
Publication Date
10 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168692912
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO FOTOGRAFICO - San Roque
Publication Date
12 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177585509
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz III
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177560520
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VIII (ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y SINÉRGICOS) - Las Majas
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177536664
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SANTA CRUZ
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177568081
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 1
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168694186
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ROCHA I
Publication Date
10 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168687415
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Fotografía - Segura II
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177574879
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INVENTARIO DE FAUNA - Segura I
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177591056
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLANOS - Stev
Publication Date
12 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177572862
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177561423
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - PROYECTO DE RESTAURACIÓN AMBIENTAL - Canteras II
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177529857
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO IV (CATALOGO DE FAUNA) - Las Majas
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177530271
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177550693
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177566418
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Segura I
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177564164
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz IV
Publication Date
10 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177574702
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz I
Publication Date
10 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168687199
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ROCHA II
Publication Date
10 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168693343
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROSPECCIÓN BOTÁNICA - San Isidro
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177585106
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO PREVIO DE AVIFAUNA - San Roque
Publication Date
12 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177571337
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Cartografía - Segura II
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177574705
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz IV
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177584089
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Stev
Publication Date
12 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177588838
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
Publication Date
5 Sep 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169775242
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE CICLO ANUAL DE FAUNA - Canteras II
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177536031
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VI (ESTUDIO DE RUIDO) - Las Majas
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177527504
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177550883
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA DE CUMPLIMIENTO - ODÓN DE BUEN III
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177549354
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL -ESTUDIO DE FAUNA DE CICLO ANUAL - Segura II
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177579800
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - VALDEMORÉ II
Publication Date
10 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168694512
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SAN ISIDRO
Publication Date
10 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168695914
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Segura I
Publication Date
10 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177591057
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - San Isidro
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177591063
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL -ESTUDIO DE FAUNA DE CICLO ANUAL - Segura I
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177591055
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Roque
Publication Date
12 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177582061
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO FOTOGRAFICO - La Paul
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177540486
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PARQUE EÓLICO CANTERAS I
Publication Date
28 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168685375
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS DEL PARQUE EÓLICO - Canteras II
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177538245
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO III (REPORTUAJE FOTOGRÁFICO Y SIMULACIÓN FOTOGRÁFICA) - Las Majas
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177547941
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO V (ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIRÓPTEROS) - Las Majas
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177538935
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ODÓN DE BUEN II
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177554070
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 4
Publication Date
10 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168689574
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Santa Cruz III
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177570287
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS - Segura I
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177574704
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Santa Cruz IV
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177565991
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Isidro
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177585504
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177562236
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS - Segura II
Publication Date
11 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177580554
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Stev
Publication Date
12 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177564672
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO PREVIO DE AVIFAUNA - La Paul
Publication Date
8 Sep 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
177554591
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220947
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL -ESTUDIO DE FAUNA DE CICLO ANUAL - Segura I
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12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Roque
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28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PARQUE EÓLICO CANTERAS I
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS DEL PARQUE EÓLICO - Canteras II
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO III (REPORTUAJE FOTOGRÁFICO Y SIMULACIÓN FOTOGRÁFICA) - Las Majas
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO V (ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIRÓPTEROS) - Las Majas
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ODÓN DE BUEN II
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10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 4
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Santa Cruz III
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS - Segura I
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Santa Cruz IV
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Isidro
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS - Segura II
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12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Stev
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO PREVIO DE AVIFAUNA - La Paul
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Summary sheet
REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
Data sheet
REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO II (PLANOS) - Las Majas
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXOS I (COMUNICACIONES CON ORGANISMOS OFICIALES) - Las Majas
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Canteras II
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y ANÁLISIS DE SINERGIAS - SANTA CRUZ
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Fotografía - Segura I
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 2
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10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO - San Roque
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10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz III
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12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ADENDA AL ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Isidro
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12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLAN DE RESTAURACION VEGETAL - San Roque
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12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRAMITACIÓN PATRIMONIO - San Roque
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLAN DE RESTAURACION VEGETAL - La Paul
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Las Majas
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA - ODÓN DE BUEN II
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA - ODÓN DE BUEN III
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA - ODÓN DE BUEN II
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXOS - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Cartografía - Segura I
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10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PÁRAMO DE BARRIL
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 3
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - San Isidro
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Santa Cruz IV
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12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Stev
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VII (ESTUDIO DE RIESGOS) - Las Majas
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACULUMATIOS Y SINERGICOS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN II
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ODÓN DE BUEN III
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLANOS - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
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10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROSPECCIÓN BOTÁNICA - Santa Cruz III
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
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12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO DE FAUNA - San Roque
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Santa Cruz III
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INVENTARIO DE FAUNA - Segura II
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12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO REDUCIDO - San Roque
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO DE FAUNA - La Paul
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRAMITACIÓN PATRIMONIO - La Paul
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO CARTOGRAFICO - La Paul
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO IX (PATRIMONIO CULTURAL) - Las Majas
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROFAUNA - SANTA CRUZ
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - San Isidro II
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10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - VILLENA
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10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PÁRAMO DE SARDÓN
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12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO FOTOGRAFICO - San Roque
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz III
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VIII (ESTUDIO DE IMPACTOS ACUMULATIVOS Y SINÉRGICOS) - Las Majas
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SANTA CRUZ
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 1
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10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ROCHA I
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Fotografía - Segura II
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INVENTARIO DE FAUNA - Segura I
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12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PLANOS - Stev
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - PROYECTO DE RESTAURACIÓN AMBIENTAL - Canteras II
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO IV (CATALOGO DE FAUNA) - Las Majas
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN III
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA - PÁRAMO DE LA MESUCA
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Segura I
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10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME FINAL DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIROPTEROS - Santa Cruz IV
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10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz I
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10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ROCHA II
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PROSPECCIÓN BOTÁNICA - San Isidro
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12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO PREVIO DE AVIFAUNA - San Roque
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Cartografía - Segura II
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Santa Cruz IV
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12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - Stev
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05/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE CICLO ANUAL DE FAUNA - Canteras II
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO VI (ESTUDIO DE RUIDO) - Las Majas
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE QUIROPTEROS - ODÓN DE BUEN III
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - MEMORIA DE CUMPLIMIENTO - ODÓN DE BUEN III
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL -ESTUDIO DE FAUNA DE CICLO ANUAL - Segura II
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10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - VALDEMORÉ II
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10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - SAN ISIDRO
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10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Segura I
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - RESTAURACIÓN VEGETAL Y FISIOGRÁFICA - San Isidro
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL -ESTUDIO DE FAUNA DE CICLO ANUAL - Segura I
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12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Roque
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28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - PARQUE EÓLICO CANTERAS I
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS DEL PARQUE EÓLICO - Canteras II
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO III (REPORTUAJE FOTOGRÁFICO Y SIMULACIÓN FOTOGRÁFICA) - Las Majas
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ANEXO V (ESTUDIO DE AVIFAUNA Y QUIRÓPTEROS) - Las Majas
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ODÓN DE BUEN II
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10/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - TRILLO SOLAR 4
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS - Segura I
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - DOCUMENTO DE SÍNTESIS - Santa Cruz IV
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - San Isidro
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR´- ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - INFORME DE SEGUIMIENTO DE AVIFAUNA - Santa Cruz I Ampliación
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11/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO DE EFECTOS SINÉRGICOS Y ACUMULATIVOS - Segura II
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12/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - Stev
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08/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - REPSOL REPOWEREU WIND & SOLAR - ESTUDIO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL - ESTUDIO PREVIO DE AVIFAUNA - La Paul

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