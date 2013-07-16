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S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 788,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 788,000,000
Transport : € 788,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2013 : € 788,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW)
Related public register
16/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Ostroda Bypass DK16
Related public register
16/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Checiny-Jedrzejow
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Chęciny to Jędrzejów
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Bieżanów junction to the Igołomska–Ptaszyckiego junction
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Młodocin Mniejszy – Krogulcza Sucha – Orońsko
Related public register
10/09/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Miłomłyn-Olsztynek
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Nidzica - Napierki
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Jędrzejów–Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship & Małopolskie Voivodeship
Related public register
16/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Voiv.border - Skażrysko-Kamienna
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Radom and Szydłowiec
Related public register
16/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Olsztyn-Olsztynek
Related public register
16/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Jedrzejów-voiv.border
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Ostróda bypass
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Olsztyn - Olsztynek
Related public register
16/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Radom Bypass (stage I, II)
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Orońsko, Szydłowiec and Jastrząb
Related public register
16/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Igolomska-Botewa
Related public register
16/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Nidzica-Napierki
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Miłomłyn-Olsztynek
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW)

Summary sheet

Release date
16 July 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2013
20120672
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW)
MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 3000 million (EUR 731 million)
PLN 7800 million (EUR 1900 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of 185 km of the S7 expressway, in seven non-continuous sections from Gdansk via Warsaw to Krakow.

The project is located in a Convergence region and is therefore eligible under Article 309(a). The northern sections of S7 are already included in the TEN-T and the southern sections are proposed for inclusion in the TEN-T network as part of the ongoing Revision Guidelines to be approved by the Council and Parliament. The project is therefore also eligible under Article 309 (c) of the EC treaty. The project is expected to benefit from grant finance under the Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment in the next financing perspective. The consistency of the project with the policy for lending to the transport sector (Decision CA/452/11) depends on its economic profitability and will be confirmed during appraisal.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project involves road construction largely in a rural environment. The various sections all fall under Annex I of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU requiring a full EIA procedure. The project sections cross four different regions and have been subject to multiple environmental procedures. The project may also impact several Natura 2000 areas. Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply. The investments are included in the National Road Construction Program and the current Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment both of which were subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment. The procedures and outcomes of the environmental and social assessment are to be further reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW)
16/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Ostroda Bypass DK16
16/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Checiny-Jedrzejow
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Chęciny to Jędrzejów
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Bieżanów junction to the Igołomska–Ptaszyckiego junction
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Młodocin Mniejszy – Krogulcza Sucha – Orońsko
10/09/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Miłomłyn-Olsztynek
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Nidzica - Napierki
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Jędrzejów–Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship & Małopolskie Voivodeship
16/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Voiv.border - Skażrysko-Kamienna
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Radom and Szydłowiec
16/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Olsztyn-Olsztynek
16/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Jedrzejów-voiv.border
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Ostróda bypass
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Olsztyn - Olsztynek
16/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Radom Bypass (stage I, II)
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Orońsko, Szydłowiec and Jastrząb
16/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Igolomska-Botewa
16/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Nidzica-Napierki
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Miłomłyn-Olsztynek
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW)
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49619265
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20120672
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Ostroda Bypass DK16
Publication Date
16 Jul 2013
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53218469
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120672
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Checiny-Jedrzejow
Publication Date
16 Jul 2013
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53218470
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120672
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Chęciny to Jędrzejów
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53218764
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120672
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Bieżanów junction to the Igołomska–Ptaszyckiego junction
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219474
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120672
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Młodocin Mniejszy – Krogulcza Sucha – Orońsko
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219475
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120672
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Miłomłyn-Olsztynek
Publication Date
10 Sep 2013
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219592
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120672
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Nidzica - Napierki
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53219821
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120672
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Jędrzejów–Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship & Małopolskie Voivodeship
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220139
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120672
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Voiv.border - Skażrysko-Kamienna
Publication Date
16 Jul 2013
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220185
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120672
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Radom and Szydłowiec
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220186
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120672
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Olsztyn-Olsztynek
Publication Date
16 Jul 2013
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220278
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120672
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Jedrzejów-voiv.border
Publication Date
16 Jul 2013
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220380
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120672
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Ostróda bypass
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220583
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120672
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Olsztyn - Olsztynek
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220690
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120672
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Radom Bypass (stage I, II)
Publication Date
16 Jul 2013
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221342
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120672
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Orońsko, Szydłowiec and Jastrząb
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221648
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120672
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Igolomska-Botewa
Publication Date
16 Jul 2013
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221753
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120672
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Nidzica-Napierki
Publication Date
16 Jul 2013
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221754
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120672
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Miłomłyn-Olsztynek
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222736
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20120672
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW)
Publication Date
21 Jul 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
143344332
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20120672
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW)
Related public register
16/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Ostroda Bypass DK16
Related public register
16/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Checiny-Jedrzejow
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Chęciny to Jędrzejów
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Bieżanów junction to the Igołomska–Ptaszyckiego junction
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Młodocin Mniejszy – Krogulcza Sucha – Orońsko
Related public register
10/09/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Miłomłyn-Olsztynek
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Nidzica - Napierki
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Jędrzejów–Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship & Małopolskie Voivodeship
Related public register
16/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Voiv.border - Skażrysko-Kamienna
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Radom and Szydłowiec
Related public register
16/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Olsztyn-Olsztynek
Related public register
16/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Jedrzejów-voiv.border
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Ostróda bypass
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Olsztyn - Olsztynek
Related public register
16/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Radom Bypass (stage I, II)
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Orońsko, Szydłowiec and Jastrząb
Related public register
16/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Igolomska-Botewa
Related public register
16/07/2013 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Nidzica-Napierki
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW) - Miłomłyn-Olsztynek
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW)
Other links
Summary sheet
S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW)
Data sheet
S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications