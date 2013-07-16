S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK-WARSAW-KRAKOW)

Summary sheet
Construction of 185 km of the S7 expressway, in seven non-continuous sections from Gdansk via Warsaw to Krakow.
The project is located in a Convergence region and is therefore eligible under Article 309(a). The northern sections of S7 are already included in the TEN-T and the southern sections are proposed for inclusion in the TEN-T network as part of the ongoing Revision Guidelines to be approved by the Council and Parliament. The project is therefore also eligible under Article 309 (c) of the EC treaty. The project is expected to benefit from grant finance under the Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment in the next financing perspective. The consistency of the project with the policy for lending to the transport sector (Decision CA/452/11) depends on its economic profitability and will be confirmed during appraisal.
The project involves road construction largely in a rural environment. The various sections all fall under Annex I of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU requiring a full EIA procedure. The project sections cross four different regions and have been subject to multiple environmental procedures. The project may also impact several Natura 2000 areas. Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply. The investments are included in the National Road Construction Program and the current Operational Program Infrastructure and Environment both of which were subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment. The procedures and outcomes of the environmental and social assessment are to be further reviewed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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